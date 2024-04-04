How the Total Solar Eclipse Will Impact Each Zodiac Sign

Watch : Celebrity Astrologer Reads Married at First Sight Couples

It's time to embrace a new chapter.

At least, that's the energy you might feel heading into the total solar eclipse on April 8. This unique planetary event—which won't happen again until 2026—is going to be extra special because it occurs during Aries season, the first astrological sign in the zodiac. Hence why you'll be inspired to welcome new beginnings.

In fact, modern mystic Bri Luna exclusively told E! News how the total solar eclipse will not only encourage us to step outside of our comfort zone, but embrace this period of transformation.

And if you're unsure about all of this change, you'll have Aries—known for its confidence and courageousness—to guide you. Plus, April 8 also marks a New Moon, so you'll want to use this time to evaluate your intentions and meditate.

The stars and planets are literally aligning to support this forthcoming new phase in your life, so take a deep breath and allow yourself to recharge before everything kicks into high gear.