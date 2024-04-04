How the Total Solar Eclipse Will Impact Each Zodiac Sign

It's time to embrace a new chapter.
At least, that's the energy you might feel heading into the total solar eclipse on April 8. This unique planetary event—which won't happen again until 2026—is going to be extra special because it occurs during Aries season, the first astrological sign in the zodiac. Hence why you'll be inspired to welcome new beginnings.
In fact, modern mystic Bri Luna exclusively told E! News how the total solar eclipse will not only encourage us to step outside of our comfort zone, but embrace this period of transformation.
And if you're unsure about all of this change, you'll have Aries—known for its confidence and courageousness—to guide you. Plus, April 8 also marks a New Moon, so you'll want to use this time to evaluate your intentions and meditate.
The stars and planets are literally aligning to support this forthcoming new phase in your life, so take a deep breath and allow yourself to recharge before everything kicks into high gear.
With that, keep reading to see which zodiac signs will be impacted the most during the total solar eclipse and what wellness rituals to practice.
What is an eclipse?
"An eclipse occurs when the Earth, sun and moon align in a way that one celestial body obscures the light of the other," Bri shared. "There are two types of eclipses: Lunar eclipses, which occur when the Earth comes between the sun and the moon. And solar eclipses, which happen when the moon passes between the Earth and the sun."
The total solar eclipse on April 8 will be visible across North America, passing over Mexico, the United States and Canada beginning around 11:07 a.m. PST, according to NASA.
In the U.S., the path of totality (i.e.: the area the eclipse can be viewed) starts in Texas and moves through Oklahoma, Arkansas, Tennessee, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine. Fun fact: The next total solar eclipse won't be visible in North America until 2044.
And before you gaze into the sky, NASA stresses the importance of wearing safe solar viewing glasses or a handheld solar viewer. Otherwise, you risk injuring your eyes.
What should you know about the total solar eclipse?
Ready or not, this planetary event will inspire a fresh start.
"The total solar eclipse occurs in the sign of Aries," The Hoodwitch founder revealed, "marking a powerful new beginning. This eclipse brings a nice surge of energy, motivation and initiative. It encourages us to embrace our individuality, take bold actions and pursue our passions with confidence."
How will Mercury retrograde impact us during the total solar eclipse?
In case things have felt off in recent days, you can blame it on Mercury retrograde, which went into effect April 1 (no, that's not an April Fools' joke) and runs through April 25. And because Mercury retrograde coincides with the total solar eclipse, Bri noted it "can bring challenges in communication, travel and technology."
"It's advisable to double-check information, be patient with misunderstandings and avoid making major decisions during this time," she continued. "However, it also offers an opportunity for introspection, reflection and the re-evaluation of our goals and plans. Use this period to review and refine your intentions, ensuring they align with your true desires."
And although the Blood, Sex, Magic author doesn't recommend manifesting during this time (because of the unstable energy eclipses and retrograde bring), that doesn't mean you can't incorporate other self-care rituals.
"Use this time for journaling and meditation," she suggested. "Focus on releasing what no longer serves you and setting intentions for personal growth and transformation."
How will the total solar eclipse affect each Zodiac sign?
Below, read through Bri's predictions on how each Zodiac sign will be impacted by the total solar eclipse on April 8.
Aries: "This total solar eclipse is in your sign, empowering you to embrace your true self and ignite your passions to create a fresh start."
Taurus: "The total solar eclipse highlights your inner world, urging you to release old patterns and embrace emotional healing for personal growth."
Gemini: "The event activates your social sphere, inspiring you to connect with like-minded individuals and pursue new group endeavors."
Cancer: "This eclipse affects your career and public image, encouraging you to step into your power and pursue professional success."
Leo: "The total solar eclipse brings forth opportunities for personal growth and expansion through travel, education or exploring new belief systems."
Virgo: "The total solar eclipse stimulates transformation in your intimate relationships, encouraging you to release old patterns and deepen emotional connections."
Libra: "This eclipse energizes your partnerships, urging you to find balance and harmony in your relationships and embrace new beginnings."
Scorpio: "The event affects your daily routines and well-being, inspiring you to make positive lifestyle changes for your overall health and vitality."
Sagittarius: "This eclipse activates your creativity and self-expression, encouraging you to pursue your passions and embrace your unique talents."
Capricorn: "The total solar eclipse affects your home and family life, urging you to create a nurturing environment and strengthen emotional bonds."
Aquarius: "This eclipse stimulates communication and learning, inspiring you to express your ideas, engage in intellectual pursuits and connect with others."
Pisces: "The total solar eclipse influences your finances and values, encouraging you to reassess your relationship with money and embrace abundance consciousness."
Want to know how the rest of 2024 will be for your sign? Click here.