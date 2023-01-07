Numerology 101: Everything You Need to Know About Your Life Path Number

Why, yes, the universe does have your number.
If you've ever wondered why certain numbers continue to show up in your life—like frequently seeing the clock strike 11:11 or buying a house on the 11th of the 11th month—then we're here to tell you that these numerical messages aren't a coincidence.
Similar to the practice of astrology, numerology is a powerful system that dates all the way back to ancient Greece and is founded on the principle that everyone is assigned a Life Path Number from one through nine.
"Your numerology and astrology paint a bigger picture of who you are and how to honor yourself," astrologer and psychic coach Esoterica Esa told E! News in an exclusive interview. "It's so easy to get off path, but allow numerology to bring you back on course."
She explained that when you discover your Life Path Number, it doesn't just reveal your characteristics but it helps you understand your soul. By working with numerology, you're able to unlock your magic and spiritual practices.
Don't quite understand what that means just yet? Totally fine. With Esoteric Esa's guidance, let's dive into the basics and meaning behind numerology, shall we?
How do you calculate your Life Path Number?
"All you need is your date of birth: the month, the date and you absolutely need a year," Esoteric Esa advised. "Think of it as a math formula where we want everything to be a single digit."
Here, she shares the breakdown of the birthdate: Dec. 9, 1989.
"First, add the month. And if you have a double-digit month—October, November, December—you'll add them together. For December (12), it would be: 1 + 2 = 3.
Next, we calculate the day. For the 9th, you would add: 0 + 9 = 9.
Lastly, add every number of the birth year 1989 together. 1 + 9 + 8 + 9 = 27. To get a single digit, the sum number of 27 is then reduced to 2 + 7 = 9.
Finally, calculate all three numbers from the birth month, day and year: 3 + 9 + 9 = 21. Finally, we add 2 + 1 = 3 and reach a Life Path Number 3."
What are Master Numbers?
When it comes to numerology, there are a few double-digit numbers that do not need to be reduced into a single digit. These are known as Master Numbers and they are only the numbers: 11, 22 and 33. If your birth month, birth date or birth year includes any of these three numbers, they stay as is. So, if you were born on July 11, 1997, you would leave the date the same and calculate the rest until you reach a single digit by adding all of the sums together: 7 (for the month of July) + 11 (the date) + 8 (the year after it's calculated into a single digit) = 26. Then, 2 + 6 = 8.
Since the origin of numerology in ancient Greece, doubles of 1, 2 and 3 were believed to be the triangle of enlightenment. Esoterica Esa explained that people with Master Numbers have a "sense of spiritual superiority."
"Master Numbers are a little bit more special," she said. "These people are older souls, have a lot of wisdom and are born with a very particular mission that they must fulfill in this lifetime. This is why they're a Master Number because they have more impact."
What does each Life Path Number mean?
Now that you've calculated your Life Path Number and have the lowdown on Master Numbers, Esoteric Esa described what each digit really means.
Life Path Number 1: "Since these people are at the beginning of the numerology cycle, we consider them to be very self-focused. They also have to learn how to believe in themselves and be empowered because those are the keys that activate their senses. They're leaders, they're ambitious, they're innovators and they're visionaries. They tend to find themselves in leadership positions."
Life Path Number 2: "These people are very compassionate and have a great sense of judgment. They usually find themselves in careers that allow them to work with others like in law or social work. Why? Because two is the energy of the duo: it represents union and partnership. They're nurturers, super empathetic, socializers and definitely doers—and that's what makes them really good people-people. All in all, Life Path 2 people are invested in humanity."
Life Path Number 3: "These people are the most creative of the whole numerology bunch. They're the writers of society, the philosophers and big thinkers. They're solution-oriented and very intuitive. But because they're so conscientious with energy, it's important for Life Path 3 people to make sure they're in tune with themselves and taking care of their bodies."
Life Path Number 4: "These are the people you want on your team because they know how to delegate. They're also great leaders because they have a great sense of character. Life Path 4 people are going to be boots on the ground, in the soil and in the trenches with you. This makes them incredibly hard workers and their work is their number one priority in this lifetime. They're very consistent, not unpredictable and very direct. What you see is what you get."
Life Path Number 5: "These people are free-spirited, love adventure and are all about new experiences. And because the five energy goes beyond the four corners, they need their freedom and independence and cannot feel restricted. They honor their individuality and need to have a partner that gives them their space. Life Path 5 people are usually freelancers or work for themselves in some capacity because their time and energy are valuable to them."
Life Path Number 6: "Six in numerology is the energy of success, love, balance and abundance. Life Path 6 can have a bad rap because in Christianity the number is associated with the devil but it's actually not that at all. Six amplifies your ability to manifest. It's also a number associated with the planet and Greek Goddess Venus, so Life Path 6 people are nurturers, charismatic and business-savvy. Others tend to naturally like you because they find you beautiful from the inside out and want to help you succeed. Moreover, Life Path 6 people are chameleons, they can go into any environment, any situation and adapt."
Life Path Number 7: "These people have been through a lot but they overcome as well. They're the underdog and can be accident-prone, but they're also artistic and spiritual. And that's what makes them special. They're great at sharing their wisdom, offering advice and making a huge impact. They're like Renaissance people, translating what's happening in pop culture and creating something from it because they have a very deep perspective. But they do need time to recharge and go through periods of isolation."
Life Path Number 8: "These people believe in luxury, the beauty of life and investing in themselves. But they have to balance materialism with spirituality because when you're a Life Path 8, you're here to achieve a lot and experience an abundance of wealth and prosperity. These people do great working in the business sector of finance, private banking and real estate. They have an excessive personality but are also big givers. They're the type of people that will take their friends on a paid cruise to the Bahamas."
Life Path Number 9: "These people are all about end goals and releasing—those are the themes of their life. And Life Path 9 people always feel a sense of urgency because, on a subconscious level, they're thinking this is their last lifetime. They know they need to do something fulfilling. These people are also very connected to nature and spirituality because they have crazy life experiences that leads them down this path. They may find themselves working with children, animals or outdoors. They're here to help other people and share their inspiration to bring light into the world. Ultimately, Life Path 9 is about enlightenment."
How does numerology correlate to astrology?
"Astrology and numerology correlate together in that planets and natal charts incorporate numbers," Esoterica Esa noted. "When an astrologer looks at your chart, they assess what degree the planets are sitting at and that tells us extra information to help us further differentiate your sun sign."
As she pointed out, "If we were both Cancer suns, but the location of the sun in my birth chart is sitting at 10 degrees and yours is at 29 degrees, the numerology of the degrees helps us understand our different power points and the different ways we operate."
How can you use your Life Path number as a tool or resource?
"The Life Path Numbers are supposed to help you with your purpose," said Esoteric Esa. "If people need clarity or need to re-align themselves, knowing your Life Path Number and what it represents will help you understand characteristics about yourself. It can also help you understand what you're not aware of and what you want to manifest."
She added, "Ultimately, it can help you empower yourself."