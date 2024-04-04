Suits’ Wendell Pierce Shares This Advice for the Cast of Upcoming Spinoff

Wendell Pierce knows what it takes to run a fictional law firm.
With a Suits spinoff underway, the OG show alum presented his case to the rising cast and offered up some wise closing statements.
"Trust your creator and your writer," Wendell told E! News in an exclusive interview, of his tips for the new firm. "You have the benefit of knowing that it works. So, even if it makes you feel uncomfortable with the style—it works."
"Trust each other and play," continued Wendell, who played veteran attorney Robert Zane and dad to Rachel (Meghan Markle). "Have fun because that's key. People feel when you have chemistry."
Suits: LA will take place in the OG show's universe at a law firm in Los Angeles. The spinoff will follow former New York federal prosecutor Ted Black, played by Stephen Amell, who's become one of the top lawyers in Hollywood.
News of the spinoff comes after the original nine-season series became the most streamed title in 2023—four years after it went off the air. And the renewed interest came as a shock to the 60-year-old.
"We all texted each other last summer or whenever this explosion of attention happened and we were like 'WTF!'" Wendell explained. "Because I remind people we finished the show seven years ago but it's a great resurgence."
But Wendell, who is now starring in The Good Wife spinoff Elsbeth (season one returns April 4 at 9 p.m. on CBS), believes it's the perfect time for a reboot.
"It's great that they are starting this new show with a great gift—all the attention of the world and it's being handed to them," he noted, adding that it's special continuing something "that's newly rediscovered."
Earlier this month, NBC confirmed to E! News that Bryan Greenberg is joining the cast as Rick Dodsen—Ted's protégé at Black Lane Law—who goes head-to-head with rising star Erica Rollins (Lex Scott Davis) to move up at the firm.
While the jury is still out on who else is set to star in the spinoff, keep reading to learn about all things Suits.
(E!, NBC and USA Network are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)