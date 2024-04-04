Suits’ Wendell Pierce Shares This Advice for the Cast of Upcoming Spinoff

Watch : 'Suits: L.A.' Spinoff Casts Its New Star

Wendell Pierce knows what it takes to run a fictional law firm.

With a Suits spinoff underway, the OG show alum presented his case to the rising cast and offered up some wise closing statements.

"Trust your creator and your writer," Wendell told E! News in an exclusive interview, of his tips for the new firm. "You have the benefit of knowing that it works. So, even if it makes you feel uncomfortable with the style—it works."

"Trust each other and play," continued Wendell, who played veteran attorney Robert Zane and dad to Rachel (Meghan Markle). "Have fun because that's key. People feel when you have chemistry."

Suits: LA will take place in the OG show's universe at a law firm in Los Angeles. The spinoff will follow former New York federal prosecutor Ted Black, played by Stephen Amell, who's become one of the top lawyers in Hollywood.

News of the spinoff comes after the original nine-season series became the most streamed title in 2023—four years after it went off the air. And the renewed interest came as a shock to the 60-year-old.