The Bachelor’s Joey and Kelsey Reveal They’ve Nailed Down One Crucial Wedding Detail

Watch : 'Bachelor' Joey Graziadei Meets with Kelsey About The Note: EXCLUSIVE

The future Mr. and Mrs. Graziadei will soon be saying "Grazie" in southern Italy.

Bachelor Nation's newest betrothed pair, Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson, may not have all their wedding details figured out yet, but they are sure of one thing—their dream honeymoon destination.

"We both want to go to Italy," Joey revealed in an exclusive interview with E! News, detailing exactly how he and his fiancée found out that their feelings on the matter were mutual.

Tasked with playing a newlyweds-style game as part of their recent press tour, "She guessed Hawaii for me," he revealed. "And I think I guessed the same thing because I thought she would put Hawaii for me. But we both actually wanted to go to Italy. So, now we know."

"Amalfi Coast, hopefully," Joey specified. "Now it's at the top of our list."

As for the rest of the nuptial details, Joey shared that "there's a lot to figure out still."