Lizzo Seemingly Quits Hollywood Over “Lies” Told About Her

Lizzo thinks it's about damn time she leaves the spotlight.
The "Good as Hell" singer appeared to announce that she's quitting the entertainment industry in an emotional statement on social media.
"I'm getting tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet," Lizzo—real name Melissa Viviane Jefferson—wrote on Instagram March 29. "All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it. But I'm starting to feel like the world doesn't want me in it."
As for what's hurt her the most, she called out online criticism she's faced, including commentary over her appearance.
"I'm constantly up against lies being told about me for clout & views," Lizzo continued, "being the butt of the joke every single time because of how I look… my character being picked apart by people who don't know me and disrespecting my name."
Noting she "didn't sign up for this s--t," the 35-year-old concluded, "I QUIT."
The "Truth Hurts" artist has been keeping a lower profile since August 2023, when she was sued by three of her former dancers for allegedly creating an "abusive work environment" and weight-shaming them.
"These last few days have been gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing," Lizzo responded in an Aug. 3 Instagram message. "My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized."
She went on to call the accusations "sensationalized stories," saying in part, "Sometimes I have to make hard decisions but it's never my intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable or like they aren't valued as an important part of the team."
More recently, Lizzo, who released her most recent album, Special, in 2022, shared that she's been working on new launches for her fashion brand, Yitty, as well as new songs.
"I'm writing some of the best music and I'm so excited for y'all to hear. I'm almost ready to be a normal human again," she explained on Instagram March 17, "to be outside.. to love and trust people.. to try and make new friends… to go on live … to sing and talk about my pain and joy."
Asking fans for just a "lil more time," she added, "Thank u for the patience and to the ones who unfollowed thank u too cus now I know where we stand."
Read on for more stars who quit Hollywood.