Lizzo Seemingly Quits Hollywood Over “Lies” Told About Her

Watch : Lizzo Breaks Silence on "False" and "Outrageous" Lawsuit Allegations

Lizzo thinks it's about damn time she leaves the spotlight.

The "Good as Hell" singer appeared to announce that she's quitting the entertainment industry in an emotional statement on social media.

"I'm getting tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet," Lizzo—real name Melissa Viviane Jefferson—wrote on Instagram March 29. "All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it. But I'm starting to feel like the world doesn't want me in it."

As for what's hurt her the most, she called out online criticism she's faced, including commentary over her appearance.

"I'm constantly up against lies being told about me for clout & views," Lizzo continued, "being the butt of the joke every single time because of how I look… my character being picked apart by people who don't know me and disrespecting my name."