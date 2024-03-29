Ayesha Curry Details Close Friendship With "Great Mom" Lindsay Lohan

This golden friendship is a total slam dunk.
After all, Ayesha Curry couldn't help but gush over longtime pal Lindsay Lohan as she reflected on their strong bond. And as the Mean Girls alum navigates motherhood for the first time—welcoming son Luai with husband Bader Shammas over the summer—the Food Network star has watched in awe.
"She's a great mom," Ayesha told E! News in an exclusive interview March 28 at the Voices of Beauty Summit hosted by Landing International. "It's been such a such a joy to watch. She's just killing it."
"She's somehow in its early days, but she knows how to balance that work-life balance," the Sweet July Skin founder continued. "I know it doesn't exist, but it exists in her world. She does a great job in that."
Ayesha—who shares kids Riley, 12, Ryan, 8, and Canon, 5, with husband Stephen Curry and is pregnant with their fourth baby—first befriended Lindsay years ago and has since grown closer. In fact, she and the Golden State Warriors player were even named the godparents of baby Luai.
And Lindsay and Ayesha got to spend even more time together while filming Irish Wish.
"She's my biggest supporter when it comes to me reigniting my acting career," Ayesha explained of The Parent Trap star. "She's been my biggest champion there, so that's been really great."
The gal pals previously shared more about their unexpected friendship and how one dinner changed everything.
"We didn't think it was going to be a long dinner," Lindsay recalled on Today With Hoda & Jenna earlier this month. "It just ended up lasting forever."
And the Freaky Friday actress added, "It's not very often you think you're going to make a new best, lifetime friend when you're getting older."
Keep reading to see more surprising celebrity friendships.
—Reporting by Dayn Nanda