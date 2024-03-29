Ayesha Curry Details Close Friendship With "Great Mom" Lindsay Lohan

Watch : Lindsay Lohan Opens Up About Becoming a Mom & Bringing Her Baby to Set! (Exclusive)

This golden friendship is a total slam dunk.

After all, Ayesha Curry couldn't help but gush over longtime pal Lindsay Lohan as she reflected on their strong bond. And as the Mean Girls alum navigates motherhood for the first time—welcoming son Luai with husband Bader Shammas over the summer—the Food Network star has watched in awe.

"She's a great mom," Ayesha told E! News in an exclusive interview March 28 at the Voices of Beauty Summit hosted by Landing International. "It's been such a such a joy to watch. She's just killing it."

"She's somehow in its early days, but she knows how to balance that work-life balance," the Sweet July Skin founder continued. "I know it doesn't exist, but it exists in her world. She does a great job in that."

Ayesha—who shares kids Riley, 12, Ryan, 8, and Canon, 5, with husband Stephen Curry and is pregnant with their fourth baby—first befriended Lindsay years ago and has since grown closer. In fact, she and the Golden State Warriors player were even named the godparents of baby Luai.