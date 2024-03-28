The Bachelor's Kelsey Anderson Explains How That Limo Moment Went Down

Turns out the girls on Joey Graziadei's season of The Bachelor actually were there to make friends.
Because that was the impetus for finalists Kelsey Anderson and Daisy Kent sharing a ride to that last rose ceremony on the March 25 episode together—a franchise first.
When Kelsey first heard the knock on her door during filming in Tulum, Mexico, she assumed host Jesse Palmer was coming for a chat, she told E! News in an exclusive interview. Instead, it was her close friend and castmate, Daisy.
"I was just taken aback," she shared. "She looked very emotional. So immediately, I got emotional because Daisy and I got really close through this experience. And she's a wonderful woman."
Kelsey revealed that, although it took her a second to open up, "I ended up telling her I did have a lot of validating this week," she detailed. "I think it gave her a lot of clarity, and also gave me a lot of clarity and confirmation as well."
From there, hitching a ride together to the proposal platform was a no-brainer.
"I think that we just really wanted each other's support going into that last moment together because it was a big moment for the both of us in different ways," she explained. "So we were riding in the car together, just giving each other a lot of support and hyping each other up, like, ‘You're going to do amazing. You're a wonderful person.'"
And Bachelor Nation isn't the only one loving the show of girl power.
"It was just a really special moment," Kelsey reminisced. "I'm really glad that we got to do that."
As for Joey, he had no idea the two had ridden together in the limo or even talked until after he dropped to one knee with the 4-carat Neil Lane sparkler.
"After I got the chance to be with Kelsey after we got engaged, we did a run-through of how the day was for her, and she explained everything, and we were all shocked," Joey shared. "So that was a crazy part but special."
Despite the seeming certainty of the situation, Kelsey shared that she still was not completely sure she would be proposed to.
"I was pretty confident, but at the same time, I had this little guy on my shoulder that was like, ‘You never know, it might not be,'" she revealed. "And then when Joey told me he loved me, then I knew."
