The Bachelor's Kelsey Anderson Explains How That Limo Moment Went Down

Watch : 'Bachelor' Joey Graziadei Meets with Kelsey About The Note: EXCLUSIVE

Turns out the girls on Joey Graziadei's season of The Bachelor actually were there to make friends.

Because that was the impetus for finalists Kelsey Anderson and Daisy Kent sharing a ride to that last rose ceremony on the March 25 episode together—a franchise first.

When Kelsey first heard the knock on her door during filming in Tulum, Mexico, she assumed host Jesse Palmer was coming for a chat, she told E! News in an exclusive interview. Instead, it was her close friend and castmate, Daisy.

"I was just taken aback," she shared. "She looked very emotional. So immediately, I got emotional because Daisy and I got really close through this experience. And she's a wonderful woman."

Kelsey revealed that, although it took her a second to open up, "I ended up telling her I did have a lot of validating this week," she detailed. "I think it gave her a lot of clarity, and also gave me a lot of clarity and confirmation as well."