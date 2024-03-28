Paul Wesley Shares Only Way He'd Appear in Another Vampire Diaries Show

Watch : Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley Dish on Their 'Firsts'

Paul Wesley isn't ruling out a return to Mystic Falls in the future.

The Vampire Diaries star revealed he would happily revisit The CW series down the line under a few conditions, namely that it centers around Brother's Bond Bourbon, the brand he owns alongside former costar Ian Somerhalder.

"There's gotta be some vampires involved, right?" Paul exclusively told E! News at the Garden of Laughs comedy event March 27. "I guess if Brother's Bond is one of the key sponsors, maybe I'd consider a guest star."

Jokingly adding, "You heard it here, folks!"

While a reboot of The Vampire Diaries might be far off in the distance, for Paul, the "very dear" friends he made on the show, including onscreen brother Ian and Nina Dobrev, remain an important part of his life.

"Obviously Ian I talk to everyday," he added. "Nina, I try to talk to as much as I can. We talk all the time, though."