Former Child Star Frankie Muniz's Multi-Million Dollar Net Worth May Surprise You 

Watch : Why Frankie Muniz Would "Never Let" His Son Become a Child Actor

Frankie Muniz isn't a big fat liar when it comes to the huge sum he's earned from his work as a child actor.

The star of FOX's early aughts sitcom Malcolm in the Middle revealed his net worth after being trolled on X (formerly known as Twitter) for his "awful acting."

"Yeah it is, but you know what's not awful? Being retired at 19 with $40 million," Frankie said on the set of Australia's I'm a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! in a video released March 27. "Good luck moving out of your mum's house before you're 35."

The 38-year-old explained to his fellow camp mates about how he "never usually responds" to hateful commentary, "but every once in a while, you have to punch back. You can only take so many punches before you get knocked out."

But while he received hefty paychecks for his talents as a kid, Frankie recently shared that he does not want his 3-year-old son Mauz to follow in his acting footsteps.