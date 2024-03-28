Former Child Star Frankie Muniz's Multi-Million Dollar Net Worth May Surprise You 

Frankie Muniz isn't a big fat liar when it comes to the huge sum he's earned from his work as a child actor.
The star of FOX's early aughts sitcom Malcolm in the Middle revealed his net worth after being trolled on X (formerly known as Twitter) for his "awful acting."
"Yeah it is, but you know what's not awful? Being retired at 19 with $40 million," Frankie said on the set of Australia's I'm a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! in a video released March 27. "Good luck moving out of your mum's house before you're 35."
The 38-year-old explained to his fellow camp mates about how he "never usually responds" to hateful commentary, "but every once in a while, you have to punch back. You can only take so many punches before you get knocked out."
But while he received hefty paychecks for his talents as a kid, Frankie recently shared that he does not want his 3-year-old son Mauz to follow in his acting footsteps.
"And not that I had a negative experience, because to be honest, my experience was 100 percent positive," he told the Australian outlet PEDESTRIAN.TV in a video released March 24. "But I know so many people, friends that were close to me, that had such insanely negative experiences."
He added, "And I just think it's an ugly world in general. I never cared about rejection, but there's a ton of rejection."
These days, the Fairly OddParents alum—who shares his son with wife Paige—still works as an actor and is also a NASCAR driver.
Frankie debuted his professional racing career at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 18, where he placed 33rd out of 38 entrants.
"Ever since childhood, it's been my dream to pursue racing in NASCAR," he shared. "I look forward to not only demonstrating my ability on the track and just how serious I am in progressing in my racing career, but also showing my son and family what it is to chase your dreams and re-invent yourself."
It was just the start in Frankie's career, as he recently sped on through his second event—Xfinity Series Race at Phoenix Raceway—on March 16.
