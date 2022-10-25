Frankie Muniz Reveals Bryan Cranston Is Writing a Malcolm in the Middle Reunion

Watch : Would Bryan Cranston Do a "Malcolm in the Middle" Reunion?

A family reunion is in store for the Wilkersons.

Frankie Muniz, who played titular middle child Malcolm in the hit early 2000s sitcom Malcolm in the Middle, has revealed that his onscreen father, Bryan Cranston, might be getting the family back together again.

Speaking to Fox about the possibility of a revival, Muniz let slip that "Bryan Cranston is really into the idea."

But Cranston's not just interested in a reunion—in fact, he's actively working on a fresh Malcolm In the Middle story.

"He's kind of heading writing the script and getting everything rolling," he teased, "So there might be something."

Muniz went on to say that if there was a revival, he "would be down, 100 percent"—especially since he's now a fan of the show himself.

"When I was filming the show, I obviously was a kid," the Big Fat Liar actor said. "We did seven seasons, 151 episodes. I didn't really watch the show when it was on, but I've now since watched the show with my wife. We [watched] all 151 episodes, and I realized, 'Wow, that's what we were making.' I can separate myself from being on it and watching it as a fan. I would love to know what the family's up to."