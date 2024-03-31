Kristen Stewart, Emma Roberts and More Stars Get Candid on Freezing Their Eggs

Hollywood stars—including Kristen Stewart, Emma Roberts and Priyanka Chopra—are opening up about why they chose to freeze their eggs before having kids. See what they had to say about their fertility.

It's important to be proactive about the future. 

At least, that's how some stars feel when it comes to topic of having children. And one way some celebs have chosen to be proactive about starting a family? Freezing their eggs. 

It's becoming more and more common for a woman to freeze her eggs, a process which involves harvesting unfertilized eggs to freeze and save for later use, according to Yale Medicine. In fact, the number of women who chose to undergo the procedure rose 400 percent from 2012 to 2020. 

Kristen Stewart, for one, said she and her fiancée Dylan Meyer—who announced their engagement in November 2021—have gone through with the process in case they decide to have kids one day.

"We've done really annoying things like freeze our eggs and stuff," the Twilight alum revealed during on the March 26 episode of the podcast Not Skinny But Not Fat. "So, if we want to we can." 

And while Kristen made her decision to go through with the medical practice alongside her partner, Priyanka Chopra expressed her pride in freezing her eggs before even meeting her husband Nick Jonas, with whom she now shares daughter Malti Marie, 2. 

"I did it in my early 30s," Priyanka said on a March 2023 episode of Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast. "I could continue on an ambitious warpath that I wanted to achieve. I wanted to get to a certain place in my career, and I also hadn't met the person I wanted to have children with or I didn't see that."

Other stars to undergo the fertility treatment? Rita Ora, Kesha and Emma Roberts, who was encouraged by her medical team to freeze her eggs in her late 20s after being diagnosed with endometriosis. 

"I said, 'I'm working right now. I don't have time to freeze my eggs,'" the American Horror Story actress told Cosmopolitan in 2020. "To be honest, I was also terrified. Just the thought of going through that and finding out, perhaps, that I wouldn't be able to have kids… I did freeze my eggs eventually, which was a difficult process."

Keep reading to hear from more celebs who got candid about the fertility procedure below. 

Kristen Stewart

The Twilight alum shared whether she and fiancée Dylan Meyer would like to have kids one day.

"We've done really annoying things like freeze our eggs and stuff," Kristen said on a March 2024 episode of the podcast Not Skinny But Not Fat. "So if we want to we can."

Priyanka Chopra

The Quantico star—who now shares daughter Malti Marie with husband Nick Jonas—expressed how she "felt such a freedom" when she froze her eggs.

"I did it in my early 30s," Priyanka said on a March 2023 episode of Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast. "I could continue on an ambitious warpath that I wanted to achieve. I wanted to get to a certain place in my career, and I also hadn't met the person I wanted to have children with or I didn't see that. You know that's anxiety inducing that OK, you know, 35 and my mom's an OBGYN who's like, '36, just do it.'" 

Kaitlyn Bristowe

The former Bachelorette recalled how she froze her eggs at age 32 and the impact it had on her relationship with her body.

"I remember when I was freezing my eggs it really took my focus away from my body dysmorphia," Kaitlyn said on an August 2023 episode of her podcast Off the Vine. "And it made me go, ‘Wait, our bodies are so cool.’"

Emma Roberts

The Scream Queens actress—who shares son Rhodes with ex  Garrett Hedlund—detailed how she decided to freeze her eggs in her late 20s after being diagnosed with endometriosis.

"By then, it had affected my fertility," Emma told Cosmopolitan in November 2020. "I was told, 'You should probably freeze your eggs or look into other options.'"

"I said, 'I’m working right now. I don’t have time to freeze my eggs,'" she continued. "To be honest, I was also terrified. Just the thought of going through that and finding out, perhaps, that I wouldn’t be able to have kids….I did freeze my eggs eventually, which was a difficult process."

Rita Ora

The 'I Will Never Let You Down" artist told The Independent in December 2021 that she froze her eggs at age 24 and then again at 27.

"I think as women, we put that pressure on ourselves, subconsciously, because we feel like that is our duty—to create and give life," Rita added. "So, I just wanted to not worry about it. And I didn’t after, and it was the best thing I ever did

Rebel Wilson

The Pitch Perfect alum—who's raising daughter Royce with fiancée Ramona Agruma—told fans about her journey to freezing her eggs in 2020.

"As all good career women out there should know, you know, if that's something that interests you, it's a pretty good time to do it," Rebel noted in an Instagram Live at the time. "And getting to 40 is kind of leaving it even a little too late. It's better to do it a bit earlier if you can." 

Andi Dorfman

While the former Bachelorette said freezing her eggs wasn't always part of her plan, she decided to do so before she turned 30 and spoke about why she's glad she did.

"I have zero regrets about freezing my eggs," Andi told E! News in an exclusive March 2023 interview. "I'm actually super happy I did it because I think in hindsight—even though I didn't feel it at the time—I look back and I know that it kept me from settling." 

Kesha

The "TiK ToK" singer opened up about how she "almost died in January" 2023.

As Kesha previosuly told Self, weeks after freezing her eggs, she found herself unable to walk. The magazine noted she was taken to the hospital, where doctors determined she had developed a complication from the procedure that they partially attributed to a weakened immune system.

“I finally feel recovered, but it took a couple months,” the Grammy nominee continued. “It was horrifying.”

However, she made it clear she thinks everyone should do what's best for them.

“I just was taking my reproductive health into my own hands,” she added. “And I stand by everyone doing that and [honoring] your body.” 

