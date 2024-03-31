Kristen Stewart, Emma Roberts and More Stars Get Candid on Freezing Their Eggs

Watch : Kristen Stewart Is Engaged to Girlfriend of 2 Years

It's important to be proactive about the future.

At least, that's how some stars feel when it comes to topic of having children. And one way some celebs have chosen to be proactive about starting a family? Freezing their eggs.

It's becoming more and more common for a woman to freeze her eggs, a process which involves harvesting unfertilized eggs to freeze and save for later use, according to Yale Medicine. In fact, the number of women who chose to undergo the procedure rose 400 percent from 2012 to 2020.

Kristen Stewart, for one, said she and her fiancée Dylan Meyer—who announced their engagement in November 2021—have gone through with the process in case they decide to have kids one day.

"We've done really annoying things like freeze our eggs and stuff," the Twilight alum revealed during on the March 26 episode of the podcast Not Skinny But Not Fat. "So, if we want to we can."