Rebel Wilson Reflects on Freezing Her Eggs Before "Year of Health" Weight Loss Journey

Related : Rebel Wilson Shares Year of Health Weight Loss Update

Rebel Wilson is looking back on her 20-year wellness journey.

The Pitch Perfect star, who has been documenting her "Year of Health" during 2020, took to Instagram Live on Tuesday, Dec. 1, to talk to her fans about health, fitness and fertility. As her social media followers may know, Rebel began to really focus on her health after turning 40 in March. Since that time, she's been sharing updates on Instagram, showing off her progress.

During her Instagram Live, Rebel—who recently reached her "goal" weight of about 165 pounds—explained that there were additional factors that inspired her "Year of Health." As Rebel told fans, she decided prior to the coronavirus pandemic that she wasn't going to work a lot in 2020. Around that time, she shared, "I was also freezing my eggs."

"As all good career women out there should know, you know, if that's something that interests you, it's a pretty good time to do it," she said of her milestone birthday. "And getting to 40 is kind of leaving it even a little too late. It's better to do it a bit earlier if you can."