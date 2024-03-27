Vanderpump Rules' Tom Schwartz Reacts to Ex Katie Maloney Hooking Up With His Best Friend

Tom Schwartz is SUR-ving up his honest take on Katie Maloney's shocking hookup with Max Boyens.
After it was revealed during Vanderpump Rules' March 26 episode that Schwartz's ex-wife had sex with one of his best friends while filming season 11, the TomTom co-owner broke his silence on the one-night stand and revealed where he stands with Boyens after the fling.
"He actually called me like five days later and I could tell he felt so uncomfortable," Schwartz shared in a BravoTV after show interview. "We went and got lunch in the valley and he's like, 'Dude, I'm so sorry. Like, literally f--k alcohol.'"
The 41-year-old noted that Boyens blamed the rendezvous entirely on "proximity," adding, "I think Katie was—I'm not saying she was the aggressor, I think it was mutual—but I think Katie was on a mission."
But just because Boyens made amends with Schwartz, that didn't make the whole situation any less awkward for the Schwartz and Sandy's co-owner..
"For some reason I can't picture Max and Katie having sex," he admitted. "And I don't want to."
As for Maloney's take on the incident, her memory of the hookup is a little bit different than Boyens'.
"It was not on my bucket list," she said in the after show. "There was, like, more flirting on his part."
Plus, Maloney is still a little bitter over costars Scheana Shay and Brock Davies breaking the news to their friend group after Shay tracked Boyens' iPhone location.
"The only reason anyone knew was because Scheana was literally creeping on him," the Something About Her co-owner noted. "You weren't worried about me. She has zero shame about what she was doing while she was doing it."
See fallout from the hookup continue when Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo. And keep reading for a status update on every couple in the VPR world.
