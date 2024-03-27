Vanderpump Rules' Tom Schwartz Reacts to Ex Katie Maloney Hooking Up With His Best Friend

Watch : Katie Maloney Accused of "Revenge Bang" With 'Vanderpump Rules' Alum

Tom Schwartz is SUR-ving up his honest take on Katie Maloney's shocking hookup with Max Boyens.

After it was revealed during Vanderpump Rules' March 26 episode that Schwartz's ex-wife had sex with one of his best friends while filming season 11, the TomTom co-owner broke his silence on the one-night stand and revealed where he stands with Boyens after the fling.

"He actually called me like five days later and I could tell he felt so uncomfortable," Schwartz shared in a BravoTV after show interview. "We went and got lunch in the valley and he's like, 'Dude, I'm so sorry. Like, literally f--k alcohol.'"

The 41-year-old noted that Boyens blamed the rendezvous entirely on "proximity," adding, "I think Katie was—I'm not saying she was the aggressor, I think it was mutual—but I think Katie was on a mission."

But just because Boyens made amends with Schwartz, that didn't make the whole situation any less awkward for the Schwartz and Sandy's co-owner..