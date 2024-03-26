Christina Applegate Battling 30 Lesions on Her Brain Amid Painful MS Journey

Watch : Christina Applegate Says She Likely Had MS for 7 Years Before Diagnosis

Christina Applegate is getting candid about her battle with multiple sclerosis.

The Dead to Me star, who was diagnosed with the autoimmune disease in 2021, didn't mince words when recently speaking about her daily struggles. Refusing to minimize her condition, Applegate bluntly put it on the March 25 episode of Armchair Expert, "This is the worst thing that's happened to me in my entire life."

In fact, the 52-year-old said she's constantly in pain due to the disorder. "I have 30 lesions on my brain," she shared. "My biggest one is behind my right eye, so my right eye hurts a lot."

Applegate also noted that sometimes "my hand starts to go weird and then I'll get a seizure-y feeling sometimes in my brain."

"It sucks," the Samantha Who? actress continued. "I hate it so much. I'm so mad about it."

And there's a reason why she is so outspoken about her MS journey. Looking back at her 2008 breast cancer diagnosis, Applegate admitted to "lying my a-- off" about the challenges she faced at the time.