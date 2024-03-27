Katie Maloney Accused of Having Sex With This Vanderpump Rules Alum

Watch : Katie Maloney Dishes on Love Triangle With Ex Tom Schwartz

A very SUR-prising new hookup is rocking Vanderpump Rules.

During the Bravo series' March 26 episode, Brock Davies revealed a dirty little secret about costar Katie Maloney to her ex-husband Tom Schwartz. The revelation came about after the TomTom co-owner admitted to kissing Davies' wife Scheana Shay years ago in Las Vegas while he was still dating Maloney.

"Katie's overreacting to a kiss that happened 10 years ago," Davies noted in a confessional. "Katie needs to get off her high horse because I know for a fact there's some real double standards happening."

Then, the Aussie spilled the beans to Schwartz.

"We were partying the other night and Katie left with somebody in your friend group," Davies told him. "It's your boy, bro. She f--ked your best friend."

Schwartz immediately guessed the man in question was VPR alum Max Boyens, who left the series in 2020 after just one season—and he was correct.

The revelation prompted a shocked Schwartz to explain in a confessional, "Max is the former manager at TomTom, he's also a very good buddy of mine. This has all the tell-tale signs of a revenge bang."