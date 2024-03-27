Katie Maloney Accused of Having Sex With This Vanderpump Rules Alum

A very SUR-prising new hookup is rocking Vanderpump Rules.
During the Bravo series' March 26 episode, Brock Davies revealed a dirty little secret about costar Katie Maloney to her ex-husband Tom Schwartz. The revelation came about after the TomTom co-owner admitted to kissing Davies' wife Scheana Shay years ago in Las Vegas while he was still dating Maloney.
"Katie's overreacting to a kiss that happened 10 years ago," Davies noted in a confessional. "Katie needs to get off her high horse because I know for a fact there's some real double standards happening."
Then, the Aussie spilled the beans to Schwartz.
"We were partying the other night and Katie left with somebody in your friend group," Davies told him. "It's your boy, bro. She f--ked your best friend."
Schwartz immediately guessed the man in question was VPR alum Max Boyens, who left the series in 2020 after just one season—and he was correct.
The revelation prompted a shocked Schwartz to explain in a confessional, "Max is the former manager at TomTom, he's also a very good buddy of mine. This has all the tell-tale signs of a revenge bang."
As for how Davies knew about the alleged hookup? Shay confirmed in a confessional that she checked Boyens' iPhone location that night and the morning after and both times he was at Maloney's apartment.
Plus, as Davies noted, "Throughout the night we could see them getting close. As we all start to leave, they kind of leave together."
And when he texted Boyens to ask if he was at Maloney's, Max allegedly replied, "It was bound to happen."
But while Shay was pissed at her husband for leaking the info, that didn't stop Davies from confronting Maloney about the hookup rumor right in front of the whole cast that same night.
However the Something About Her co-owner didn't buy into the drama. "So what, Max came over to my place afterwards," she said. "So, what's the deal?"
Davies fired back, "There's no deal, I was just letting him know his best friend was at his ex-wife's house."
He also called Maloney's actions hypocritical given she roasted Schwartz for kissing former costar Rachel "Raquel" Leviss last season.
"He got his ass rammed for keeping it in the friend group," Davies told Maloney, "when you went to his best friend!"
Still, Maloney did not deny hooking up with Boyens.
See the drama play out when Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo. And keep reading for a status check on every VPR couple.
