The Bachelor Status Check: Joey Graziadei Isn't the Only Lead to Find His Perfect Match

As Bachelor Nation's latest lead, Joey Graziadei courted 32 potential wives, served up some tough questions and emerged from the weeks-long experience with his perfect match—plus a few extra life lessons.
"I was 28 and single coming on the show," the tennis pro, who proposed to project manager Kelsey Anderson on the March 25 finale, told E! News' Francesca Amiker. "I know that's normal. But I also, in my life coming into it, thought that I would have a lot more figured out by now. And I think most people when they're in that position, start to look within and question what it was: What did you do in past relationships? What do you need to learn?"
And so while he was screening every last rose seeker for lifelong compatibility, he also "got the ability to learn more about myself, to challenge myself, to learn more about what I want in relationships," he continued. "And because of that, of course I'm stronger. Of course I'm going to get more confidence. But in other ways, this show does mess with your confidence because you see so much. So I'm a work in progress. I think everyone is."
Because it's one thing to leave the series with the score at love-all, it's another to still be playing doubles months, or even years, later.
And he and New Orleans native Kelsey, 25, have every reason to hope they're forever teammates. While much has been said about Bachelor Nation's score card, there are plenty of contestants who really did partner up for life while filming The Bachelor, The Bachelorette or the OG franchises' slightly more drunken beach-dwelling cousin, Bachelor in Paradise.
So as we wait to see if Joey and Kelsey will join the likes of Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici Lowe, Trista Sutter and Ryan Sutter and Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert in the winner's circle (i.e. the altar at an ABC-funded wedding), we're checking in with all the other stars whose journeys on the franchise included a Neil Lane sparkler.
Let's cheers to these pair still enjoying a rosy outlook on love.