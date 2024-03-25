Bachelor Nation's Chris Conran and Alana Milne Are Engaged

Watch : Bachelor in Paradise DRAMA Breakdown!

Chris Conran and Alana Milne's relationship continues to bloom.

The Bachelor in Paradise couple recently got engaged during a trip to Bali. Posting pictures of himself getting down on one knee surrounded by flowers, candles and a waterfront view, Chris wrote on Instagram March 24, "My dream girl said yes to forever."

And Alana—who could be seen kissing her fiancé and displaying her diamond ring in the snaps—added in her own post, "I love you @chrisconran."

Afterwards, the pair received supportive messages from their fellow Bachelor in Paradise stars.

"Congratulations !!" Katie Morton commented. "So happy for you two!!" Added Chris Randone, "Congrats broooooo."

The engagement comes eight months after Chris, 31, Alana, 30, celebrated their second anniversary.

"Cheers to life's best two years with the girl who makes me the happiest guy on the planet," he wrote on Instagram in July. "I love you to Pluto and back baby, here's to many many many years more."