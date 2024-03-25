Bachelor Nation's Chris Conran and Alana Milne Are Engaged

Chris Conran and Alana Milne's relationship continues to bloom.
The Bachelor in Paradise couple recently got engaged during a trip to Bali. Posting pictures of himself getting down on one knee surrounded by flowers, candles and a waterfront view, Chris wrote on Instagram March 24, "My dream girl said yes to forever."
And Alana—who could be seen kissing her fiancé and displaying her diamond ring in the snaps—added in her own post, "I love you @chrisconran."
Afterwards, the pair received supportive messages from their fellow Bachelor in Paradise stars.
"Congratulations !!" Katie Morton commented. "So happy for you two!!" Added Chris Randone, "Congrats broooooo."
The engagement comes eight months after Chris, 31, Alana, 30, celebrated their second anniversary.
"Cheers to life's best two years with the girl who makes me the happiest guy on the planet," he wrote on Instagram in July. "I love you to Pluto and back baby, here's to many many many years more."
However, their relationship didn't exactly have a rosy start. At the beginning of his time on season seven of Bachelor in Paradise in 2021, Chris—who'd initially appeared on Clare Crawley's season of The Bachelorette—was linked to Jessenia Cruz. However, he then went on a date with Alana—who'd previously appeared on Matt James' season of The Bachelor—after she arrived on the beach in Mexico, and they kissed in front of Jessenia.
Several of Chris' castmates then questioned his intentions for appearing on the show and told him to pack his bags. After their time on the show, he and Alana confirmed in November 2021 that they had moved in together.
"How it started, how the show ended, and how it blossomed," Chris wrote in a September 2022 Instagram post alongside photos of the two on Bachelor in Paradise and afterwards. "I can't believe it's been a year since the airing and I'm so happy to have you by my side! It's not the easiest thing to go through, but I was so lucky to have you with me. The show sucked, but I got the treasure of a lifetime from it. I love you Alana."
To see where more stars from the franchise stand, keep reading.