Jenn Tran Named Star of The Bachelorette Season 21

Jenn Tran's journey to find love will continue—on The Bachelorette.

The physician assistant student, who appeared on Joey Graziadei's season of The Bachelor before being sent home in week seven, will now get another shot at finding her perfect match as the star of The Bachelorette season 21.

Jenn was announced as the first Asian-American lead of the series on March 25, shortly after Joey's time as the Bachelor ended with his breakup from Daisy Kent and subsequent engagement to contestant Kelsey Anderson.

Now Jenn, who hails from New Jersey, is "overwhelmed" to become the star of the show.

"It's crazy. It feels so surreal to be sitting here," she explained. "I hope I find my person, someone that I truly feel like is 100 percent my perfect match and someone that I'm compatible with. Someone I can have fun and also just like feel like we are each other's person."