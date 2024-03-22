Gisele Bündchen Details Battle With "Severe" Panic Attacks and Depression in Her 20s

Watch : Gisele Bündchen Shares How She Overcame “Severe Depression and Panic Attacks”

Gisele Bündchen is reflecting on her mental health journey.

The 43-year-old recently looked back at her battle with depression and panic attacks in her 20s.

After becoming a model at age 14, Gisele found her schedule packed with work and travel. However, she admits she wasn't focusing on her health.

"I wasn't really paying attention," she said on the March 21 episode of The View. "I was just going, like, 100 miles an hour—until I start having severe panic attacks in my early 20s and I didn't know what to do. It had been over a year and a half, and I was going to all the specialists. I wanted to feel better. I didn't know what to do."

So, the former runway star consulted a naturopath, who advised her to change the way she ate.

"I told him about my day," she recalled, "'I drink, I smoke, I have coffee,' whatever. And he says, 'Listen, Adrenalina,'—he called me Adrenalina. He's like, 'Stop right there.' He says, ‘You're not sleeping. You're like in different time zones all the time. You're eating, like, terrible all day.' I mean, I was the type of person who was just, 'As long as it's in the supermarket, it's great for me to eat.' Anything. I was just like, 'Let me eat it.' With comfort food, you're traveling, you're tired."