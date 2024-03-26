The Bachelor Season 28 Finale: Find Out If Joey Graziadei Got Engaged

Watch : 'Bachelor' Joey Graziadei Meets with Kelsey About The Note: EXCLUSIVE

Joey Graziadei has given out his final rose.

That's right, the tennis pro's headline-making journey on The Bachelor came to an end on the season 28 finale, during which he got down on one knee and proposed to contestant Kelsey Anderson. But before they got their happy ending, Joey faced a breakup with Daisy Kent.

Earlier in March 25 episode, Joey enjoyed final dates with both women. However, after Daisy—a fan favorite and frontrunner all season—spent those last moments with Joey, she realized that they just weren't meant to be. The account executive even went to Kelsey to give her a heads up—a surprising first for Bachelor Nation, given that finalists don't typically see each other before the final rose ceremony.

And when Daisy did arrive at the ceremony, she shared her feelings with Joey and their relationship came to an end, leaving the door open for him to propose to Kelsey.