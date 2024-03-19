Whoopi Goldberg Reveals the Weight Loss Drug She Used to Slim Down

Watch : Whoopi Goldberg ABSENT From The View Season 27 Premiere

Whoopi Goldberg is sharing insight into her weight loss journey.

The View cohost recently revealed she used Mounjaro—a type 2 diabetes medication—to slim down after gaining weight in 2021.

"I will tell you, I weighed almost 300 pounds when I made Till," the 68-year-old said on the March 19 episode of the daytime talk show. "I had taken all those steroids, I was on all this stuff, and one of the things that's helped me drop the weight is Mounjaro. That's what I use."

The Oscar winner realized she needed to shape up after noticing how different she looked.

"I just always felt like me, and then I saw me, and thought, 'Oh, that's a lot of me,'" she explained. "My weight has gone and come, and gone and up and down. But it's never been an issue for me because I don't listen to what other people say about me, so it has never been a problem. It's a matter of how we treat ourselves."