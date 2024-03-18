Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Share Glimpse at Courtside Date Night at NBA Game

The Mahomes traded in the field for the court.
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes stepped out for a slam dunk date night to watch the Denver Nuggets play the Dallas Mavericks, with the Sports Illustrated model posting a selfie to commemorate the March 17 outing.
They also came dressed to impress as they sat courtside to see the home team Mavericks walk away with the win with Brittany stunning head-to-toe in Prada and Patrick arriving in Louis Vuitton.
Brittany, who opted for a half-up, half-down bun and soft glam makeup look, donned a $1,750 pair of denim pants, a $2,450 white cropped tank top adorned with crystals and completed the look with a $2,240 oversized denim jacket. In all, her date night attire totaled around $6,000. Meanwhile, the Kansas City quarterback went with a pair of jeans, a silver chain and a $1,120 LV short-sleeved crewneck.
The lavish date night came just days after the couple—who first began dating in high school—celebrated their second wedding anniversary. And Brittany made it clear Patrick's surprise was a total touchdown.
The retired soccer player showed off a massive bouquet of white roses, as well as a plate of macarons and chocolates. Patrick was also sure to hang up balloons behind the arrangement, including letters that spelled out "Happy Anniversary."
Brittany—who shares kids Sterling, 3, and Patrick "Bronze," 15 months, with the Super Bowl winner—also shared a loving tribute for their milestone. Alongside a series of black-and-white photos from their wedding day, she captioned the March 12 Instagram post, "Happy anniversary to my forever."
