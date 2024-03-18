Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Share Glimpse at Courtside Date Night at NBA Game

Watch : Patrick Mahomes Gave Brittany Mahomes This For Their 2nd Wedding Anniversary

The Mahomes traded in the field for the court.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes stepped out for a slam dunk date night to watch the Denver Nuggets play the Dallas Mavericks, with the Sports Illustrated model posting a selfie to commemorate the March 17 outing.

They also came dressed to impress as they sat courtside to see the home team Mavericks walk away with the win with Brittany stunning head-to-toe in Prada and Patrick arriving in Louis Vuitton.

Brittany, who opted for a half-up, half-down bun and soft glam makeup look, donned a $1,750 pair of denim pants, a $2,450 white cropped tank top adorned with crystals and completed the look with a $2,240 oversized denim jacket. In all, her date night attire totaled around $6,000. Meanwhile, the Kansas City quarterback went with a pair of jeans, a silver chain and a $1,120 LV short-sleeved crewneck.