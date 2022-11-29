Brittany and Patrick Mahomes Welcome Baby No. 2

Watch : Patrick Mahomes & Brittany Matthews Are Married!

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes have added another member to their team.

The spouses announced that they welcomed their second child on Nov. 28.

"Patrick 'Bronze' Lavon Mahomes III," Brittany and Patrick shared on Instagram as their son posed on a blanket. "11/28/22 7lbs 8oz."

Just one day earlier, Brittany was cheering on her husband as the Kansas City Chiefs faced the Los Angeles Rams. "Sterling said no to photos today, but she's still cute," she wrote on Instagram after hanging on the field with the couple's 21-month-old daughter. "#gochiefs." Patrick and his teammates would end up winning the game.

Brittany and Patrick first announced that they were expecting their little one back in May, two months after they tied the knot in Hawaii.

The couple's announcement post included photos of their daughter wearing a pink t-shirt with the words, "I have a secret to tell you," on it. In the snaps, Sterling was standing between her parents holding up a sign that said, "Baby sister duties coming soon."

In the past, Brittany has made it a point to take her fans on her motherhood journey, with the trainer regularly answering fan questions on her Instagram.