NFL Star Patrick Mahomes Is Engaged to Girlfriend Brittany Matthews: See Her Massive Diamond Ring

After getting his Super Bowl Championship ring, Patrick Mahomes gave another special ring to his high school sweetheart, Brittany Matthews.

Patrick Mahomes, Brittany MatthewsParas Griffin/Getty Images

When it comes to love, Patrick Mahomes just scored a touchdown—because he's engaged!

Sept. 1 was a very special day for the 24-year-old Kansas City Chiefs quarterback as not only did he get his Super Bowl championship ring, but he also gave his longtime love, Brittany Matthews, an engagement ring

The high school sweethearts announced their engagement news on social media, where Matthews gave fans a look at the athlete's flower-filled proposal decor inside Arrowhead Stadium.  It looks like the athlete popped the question inside one of the suites at the Missouri stadium with help from a lit sign that read "WILL YOU MARRY ME."

"This happened today," Matthews wrote on her Instagram Story along with a snapshot of the decorated room. 

The football pro also showed off the unmissable diamond ring now on her left hand. The bride-to-be also shared a picture of a romantic dinner table set up outside in celebration of the future husband and wife. 

photos
Stars' Engagement Rings

"My heart is so full!" Matthews wrote on Instagram. "I love this man so incredibly much and today was so so special! Couldn't imagine this day being any more perfect!"

The couple's love story dates back to when they were teenage high school students. 

Instagram

In March, they celebrated eight years together.

"8 years ago, you played safety & I was a cheerleader in a small town called Whitehouse, TX," Matthews reminisced on Instagram. "Oh how times have changed! Love you."

Now, on the heels of Matthews' 25th birthday, the couple is officially heading into the next chapter of their sweet love story.

As the football star wrote on Instagram back in 2013, "Best prom date a guy could ask for!!"

