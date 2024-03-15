Oprah Winfrey Addresses Why She Really Left WeightWatchers

Watch : Oprah Winfrey Exits Weight Watchers After Disclosing Weight-Loss Medication Use

Oprah Winfrey is setting the record straight on her WeightWatchers exit.

The legendary host revealed that her upcoming special An Oprah Special: Shame, Blame and the Weight Loss Revolution played a part in her decision.

"I decided that because this special was really important to me and I wanted to be able to talk about whatever I wanted," Oprah said on said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! March 14. "I did not want to have the appearance of any conflict of interest."

Oprah, who admitted to using a weight loss medication in December to slim down, continued, "WeightWatchers is now in the business of being a weight health company that also administers drug medications for weight. So, I resigned from the board and donated all of my shares to the National Museum of African American History and Culture."

She added, "So, nobody can say, 'Oh, she's doing that special, she's making money and promoting.' No, you cannot say that."