Oprah Winfrey Addresses Why She Really Left WeightWatchers

Oprah Winfrey is setting the record straight on her WeightWatchers exit.
The legendary host revealed that her upcoming special An Oprah Special: Shame, Blame and the Weight Loss Revolution played a part in her decision.
"I decided that because this special was really important to me and I wanted to be able to talk about whatever I wanted," Oprah said on said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! March 14. "I did not want to have the appearance of any conflict of interest."
Oprah, who admitted to using a weight loss medication in December to slim down, continued, "WeightWatchers is now in the business of being a weight health company that also administers drug medications for weight. So, I resigned from the board and donated all of my shares to the National Museum of African American History and Culture."
She added, "So, nobody can say, 'Oh, she's doing that special, she's making money and promoting.' No, you cannot say that."
Although the 70-year-old didn't disclose which weight loss medication she's taken, she did explain to host Jimmy Kimmel what kickstarted her health journey.
"I decided to have my knees done," she recalled of the 2021 procedure. "And let me tell you, life changed after that. I made a vow [to] God, 'If you let me walk again, I promise I will get myself in shape. I promise I will use my body to the highest possible good for myself and my health.' And that's how it all started."
The media mogul admitted she started off with small changes to slowly make new lifestyle habits.
"You've all seen," she told the audience. "I've been in the storm of losing the weight, gaining it back, losing the weight, gaining it back. I listened to what the doctor said, 'You are always going to put it back on, and it's like holding your breath underwater and trying not to rise. You're always going to rise.'"
