The Bachelor's Kelsey Anderson Has Important News for Joey Graziadei in Sneak Peek

Part of her concerns stem from a conversation she had with Leslie Fhima during the March 11 episode of The Bachelor, in which Joey's final three Kelsey, Daisy Kent and Rachel Nance receive some advice from a few Golden Bachelor alums ahead of fantasy suite dates.

One of the aspects from that conversation that stood out to Kelsey was when Leslie, who was one of Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner's final two before she didn't get his final rose, told her to be careful—noting "always have something in the back of your head that you might not be it."

While Kelsey felt confident after her date with Joey, she admitted Leslie's comments were on her mind.

"I don't know how the other relationships compare to mine," she shared in a confessional. "I don't know. I can't ever I guess be certain that it is going to be me. I don't know. I keep going back to what Leslie said. I think I just get in my head about it. She had strong feelings for Gerry, and obviously that didn't happen for her and she was completely crushed and heartbroken. If it's not me, it's something I don't think I could get over. I would be devastated."