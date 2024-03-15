The Bachelor's Kelsey Anderson Has Important News for Joey Graziadei in Sneak Peek

Bachelor contestant Kelsey Anderson wanted to steal Joey Graziadei for a sec to have an honest conversation.
In E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the March 18 episode, the season 28 Bachelor receives a note from the junior project manager asking to talk and is left wondering if their relationship may be on the line.
"Didn't expect to see a note on my door," Joey says in a confessional. "I don't know what's going on. This would derail everything if something's wrong, if she needs to leave or something happened."
However, for Kelsey, confronting an issue that's been a thorn in her side is just staying true to herself. "I made a promise to myself and also to him," she explains to the camera, "that whenever there is something that comes up in my mind, that I need to share it with him."
During their sit-down, Kelsey admitted she's been struggling lately.
"It's hard not seeing you," she tells Joey, "and the days in between are always so hard and all the crazy thoughts that can go on."
Part of her concerns stem from a conversation she had with Leslie Fhima during the March 11 episode of The Bachelor, in which Joey's final three Kelsey, Daisy Kent and Rachel Nance receive some advice from a few Golden Bachelor alums ahead of fantasy suite dates.
One of the aspects from that conversation that stood out to Kelsey was when Leslie, who was one of Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner's final two before she didn't get his final rose, told her to be careful—noting "always have something in the back of your head that you might not be it."
While Kelsey felt confident after her date with Joey, she admitted Leslie's comments were on her mind.
"I don't know how the other relationships compare to mine," she shared in a confessional. "I don't know. I can't ever I guess be certain that it is going to be me. I don't know. I keep going back to what Leslie said. I think I just get in my head about it. She had strong feelings for Gerry, and obviously that didn't happen for her and she was completely crushed and heartbroken. If it's not me, it's something I don't think I could get over. I would be devastated."
And while Kelsey explained she wanted to have a discussion before the next rose ceremony, Joey was confused by her note.
"This is like my worst nightmare coming true," the former finalist from Charity Lawson's season of The Bachelorette told the camera. "I'm over giving everything I can and feeling like they're not choosing me."
Fans will have to tune in to see what happens next. However, Kelsey made it clear she wasn't upset with Leslie for what she said.
"Leslie helped me realize regardless the outcome I will be okay," she wrote on Instagram Stories March 12. "I am so thankful for our talk. Please please be kind."
The Bachelor airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. EST on ABC. To see where more of the franchise's stars stand, keep reading.