All Of Your Burning Questions About Adult Acne, Answered

What is the best way to treat adult acne?

According to Dr. Portela, there are two ingredients commonly used to treat acne. "Salicylic acid is a beta hydroxy acid," the board-certified dermatologist noted. "It can get down and clean out extra oil and other things from the pores. And sulfur is a natural antibiotic that kills acne. It's anti-inflammatory and used to treat lots of other conditions in dermatology."

While you can find various options—both prescription and over the counter—Dr. Portela offered his faves, which he not only uses but recommends to his patients.

First up: Thayers' Blemish-Clearing Cleanser, a one-and-a-half percent salicylic acid that also boasts hyaluronic acid and aloe vera. "Those [ingredients] are restoring the hydration back to the skin," he said. "Cleansing at least once a day with an acne-focused cleanser is a great preventative step. It can also treat the acne you have."

In addition, Dr. Portela—who is a Thayer's dermatologist partner—is also a fan of the brand's Double-Action Acne Serum because it also hydrates and combats breakouts. More importantly, it can help with hyperpigmentation or dark spots.

"A lot of times, when women get deep hormonal acne on the chin, it'll leave dark marks," the doctor, who partnered with pointed out. "The serum also contains azelaic acid and niacinamide to help to get rid of the dark marks. That's something a lot of my patients appreciate because they think they have scars, but they have post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation."

Another power-packed product that treats acne? A spot treatment. "That's going to help to take away the inflammation," he shared, "reduce the size, the elevation, the redness of those acne bumps overnight."

And for those who wear makeup on a daily basis, Dr. Portela recommends using water- or mineral-based cosmetics. As he put it, "They are less likely to clog up the pores than a heavier, oil-based makeup that sits on the skin."