These Are the 10 Best Skincare Products to Reduce Redness

If you're like me and are prone to redness on your skin that simply won't budge, I've done some research for the both of us and managed to compile a list of the best skincare products to reduce redness.
I have blotchiness and redness especially around my cheeks that not even the mightiest concealers or foundations can properly cover up. And, quite honestly, I don't always feel like wearing makeup, so the solutions I've sought are skincare products that directly treat the skin barrier to alleviate inflammation and redness. From moisturizers and overnight masks to serums and primers, this guide has the 10 top-rated beauty products from Dr. Jarts+, Laneige, Bioderma and more at different price points.
So if you haven't been able to pinpoint a skincare product that is redness-reducing, anti-inflammatory, soothing and so on, keep reading! Just be sure to always spot test new products before trying them out on your face.
Dr. Jart+ Cicapair™ Tiger Grass Color Correcting Treatment SPF 30
The Cicapair Tiger Grass collection by Dr. Jart+ has been dubbed the "holy grail" for so many. If you somehow haven't seen TikTok videos or articles raving about the product, allow us to introduce you. The color correcting treatment can be used after moisturizing to neutralize redness. It goes from a light green shade to a beige color as you blend it out, and you can add more of the product to spots that require a bit more attention. The color correcting treatment also works well as a base for your everyday makeup, especially since it has SPF. Pair with the Tiger Grass Serum for an even smoother and dewier finish. And if you don't want to commit to the full size version of the product, check out the mini version for $20 instead.
Glow Recipe Avocado Ceramide Redness Relief Serum
Glow Recipe is a cult favorite beauty brand, and this redness relief serum attests to why. This serum is rich with antioxidants from avocado and ceramides, which aid in reducing redness and irritation by hydrating and strengthening the skin barrier. You can use it daily, both in the morning and at night, and follow with your preferred moisturizer. One user writes, "I have red undertones and easily irritated skin. This really helps soothe my skin and adds just a little bit of extra moisture into my routine."
La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer
I've been using this La Roche-Posay double repair moisturizer for months now. It's given all my other moisturizers a run for their money because of how seamlessly it blends into my skin and reduces the redness around my cheeks. It includes dermatologist-recommended ingredients like ceramide-3, niacinamide, glycerin and La Roche-Posay Prebiotic Thermal Water, and provides up to 48-hour hydration that you can see and feel. One user with rosacea shares, "I bought this on a whim & cannot believe the difference in just a few days. My cheeks are still a little rosy, but I have ZERO pustules & the broken capillaries seem to be gone as well."
Laneige Hypoallergenic Cica Sleeping Mask
You know all about the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, but what about the Laneige Hypoallergenic Cica Sleeping Mask? The overnight face mask helps replenish and hydrate skin so that you can wake up glowing and with less redness. Use the mask after you moisturize at night and rinse it off in the morning one to two times per week for best results. One user writes that the mask, "literally cured my rosacea. You wake up with smooth and silky, beautiful skin. The formula is literally magic in a bottle. Great for redness. Excellent hydration. I wish I could give it 10 stars!"
Aveeno Ultra-Calming Foaming Cleanser & Makeup Remover
This Aveeno calming foaming cleanser and makeup remover is just $8 and has over 12,000 almost five-star reviews, which should probably make you a bit curious. It's fragrance free and includes the Calming Feverfew extract, which is related to Chamomile and calms the skin. The brand advises to use along with other skincare products from the Aveeno Ultra-Calming line for best results.
SkinCeuticals Phyto Corrective Gel (1 fl. oz.)
The SkinCeuticals Phyto Corrective Gel has gotten a decent amount of hype, but only because it works wonders. If you're hesitant about the price tag, just know that the gel uses hyaluronic acid, cucumber, thyme and other botanical ingredients that make visual redness basically disappear, and can be used on other redness-prone areas on your body, as well. One user writes, "I always struggled with the redness, especially in the colder months. This has really made a big difference. It goes on smooth, very hydrating and I can tell a difference within minutes."
The Ordinary Azelaic Acid 10% Suspension Brightening Cream
I simply love The Ordinary. It has simple, clean and straightforward ingredients that actually get the job done, and this Azelaic Acid 10% Suspension Brightening Cream is no exception. The cream brightens and evens out your skin after using it consistently. If you feel it dries out your skin a bit, just follow with another hydrating moisturizer. One user writes, "I recommend this for anyone with sensitive skin or rosacea. It helps with redness and soothes my skin. I can't go a day without it."
NIA 10 Calming Serum
The Maelove NIA 10 Calming Serum features Niacinamide (Vit B3), Zinc and White Tea extract to make an ideal serum for sensitive, inflamed and acne-prone skin. It's gentle but also super clarifying and effective. One user writes, "I have tried other niacinamide serums but this one is by far the best. I use it every single day over my Glow Maker and the two serums together make my skin feel and look hydrated and glowing."
e.l.f. Cosmetics Tone Adjusting Face Primer
When it comes to primers, e.l.f. Cosmetics is my go-to. I love the hydrating primer, but for something that tackles redness a bit more, this Tone Adjusting Face Primer works wonders for just $6. It blends into my skin so smoothly and leaves me with an evened out complexion before I apply makeup, which is a must for those full glam days.
Bioderma Sensibio AR Redness Reducing Cream - 1.3 fl oz
This Bioderma redness reducing cream provides an instant alleviating feeling to skin. It has no synthetic fragrances, which we love, and works great as a makeup base because of how smoothly it applies. One reviewer writes, "I do have dry skin, and I am always looking for the best moisturizers to keep it hydrated. This has worked very well for me. I find it to be soothing, ultra hydrating, gentle, and effective. The ingredients are excellent."
