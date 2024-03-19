Why Rachel Nance Says She Walked Away From The Bachelor a True Winner

Watch : The Bachelor’s Joey Graziadei Teases Emotional Season Finale

For Rachel Nance, Tulum, Mexico truly proved to be the perfect place to fall in love—with herself.

While the ICU nurse's Bachelor journey didn't end with a proposal from lead Joey Graziadei or a shiny new Neil Lane sparkler, she received something even more valuable. "When I came here, I thought, I'm here to find my person," the 27-year-old explained in an exclusive interview with E! News' Francesca Amiker, "and instead I found myself, which is to me worth more than love for any man, to fall back in love with yourself."

How's that for a heartwarmingly dramatic twist?

Months after saying goodbye to the tennis pro, "I'm so secure in who I am as a woman," continued Rachel. "I'm so secure in my culture, my personality, my ethnicity and my race and I love to spread love."

Plus she's sending a message that anyone who finds themselves crying in the back of a van over some guy—even one as adorable and emotionally mature as Joey—needs to hear.