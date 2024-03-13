Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Wife Bianca Censori Seen Together for First Time at Listening Party

Kim Kardashian was spotted spending time with Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori for the first time at Vultures 2 listening event—a year after the relationship went public.

Kim Kardashian and Bianca Censori are keeping up on good terms. 

After all, the women were spotted enjoying the Vultures 2 Listening Party at Chase Center in San Francisco March 12 for Kanye West—who is currently in a relationship with Bianca and previously married to Kim—and Ty Dolla $ign's second installment of their collaborative album trilogy. 

In videos shared on social media, Bianca and Kim were seen standing side-by-side in a gated off area of the Chase Center, making it their first public appearance together. Kim—who shares children North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, Psalm, 4, with the "Runaway" rapper—was dressed inconspicuously in all black, while Bianca donned gray tights and a pink tank top. 

An eyewitness told E! News that Kim attended the listening party to see her eldest daughter, who is featured on Kanye's first Vultures album and has been participating in his listening events, perform.

As the eyewitness noted, the Kardashians star's kids, who received high fives from their dad during his performance, had a great time at the event, and that Kim, who stood with Bianca for the entirety of the night, is friendly with Kanye's new wife.   

Bianca, 29, was first linked to Kanye after reports that the duo had gotten married in a private, unofficial ceremony last January—just a month after Kim and the Yeezy founder had finalized their divorce. Kanye's new partner has worked at his fashion brand as the head of architecture, according to her LinkedIn, since 2020.

And while this is the first time Bianca and Kim may have crossed paths publicly, the SKIMS founder, 43, has made it clear that she wants to maintain a peaceful separation with her ex-husband—to whom she was married for six years. In fact, despite Kanye making eyebrow-raising headlines, an insider previously told E! News that Kim had no plans to cut ties with her ex. 

"All the kids are very bonded to Kanye and adore him despite what's going on," the insider told E! News shortly after the duo's divorce was finalized in 2022. "Kim is doing a great job of not letting that change their relationship. Kanye will always be their dad and it won't change."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Shortly after their divorce, Kim also appeared to look back at her marriage with Kanye fondly—especially for the respect she gained from other people through the relationship. 

"I mean, when I was with Kanye, and he was introducing me to a lot of people," she told Interview magazine in 2022. "I think that definitely got a lot of people to have a different level of respect."

Read on to see every highlight of Kim and Kanye's relationship leading up to their divorce.

Eric Ryan/Getty Images
2012: Clearly Close

Although Kim and Kanye weren't official by the time of his March 2012 Paris Fashion Week Show, she sat front row at the event, even wearing many of his pieces.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images
2012: Awards Show Date

At the 2012 BET Awards, Kanye took a moment to pose for a picture with his girlfriend Kim.

Instagram
2012: South of the Border

Kim shared this throwback photo from a trip they took to Mexico.

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images
2013: Kim's First Met Gala

In 2013, pregnant Kim joined Kanye for Fashion's Biggest Night: The Met Gala!

Instagram
2013: Kimye's Firstborn

Kim and Kanye welcomed their first child together, North West, in June 2013.

Twitter
2013: Rock Solid

This snap was taken just moments after Kanye proposed to Kim in October 2013 in San Francisco. 

Denise Truscello/WireImage
2013: Birthday Babe

The rapper beamed at his new fiancée as they celebrated her 33rd birthday at Tao Las Vegas in October 2013.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
2014: Look of Love

The newlyweds take in each other as they hit a red carpet in November 2014.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
2015: PDA

Kimye flaunt some PDA while on the red carpet at the 57th Annual Grammys.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
2015: Power Couple

Kim and Kanye hit the red carpet at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards. That night, Kanye accepted the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award and declared he would run for president.

Instagram
2015: Baby No. 2

In December 2015, the Wests welcomed another little one into their brood, a baby named Saint!

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
2016: Supportive Spouse

Kim supported her husband at his Yeezy season 4 fashion show in 2016.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
2016: A Memorable Night

A year after his headline-making speech, Kanye returned to the 2016 MTV VMAs with his wife by his side. 

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
2018: Another Baby Girl!

The couple welcomed baby Chicago via a surrogate back in January 2018.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
2018: Return to Paris

Nearly two years after her robbery, Kim returned to Paris alongside the rapper to support Virgil Abloh's debut collection for Louis Vuitton.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
2019: The Youngest West

Kim and Kanye turned to surrogacy once more to have their fourth child, a baby boy named Psalm. They welcomed the youngest West into the world in May 2019.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
2019: Fashion's Biggest Night

Kim pulled out all of the stops at the 2019 Met Gala with her custom Thierry Mugler design. Kanye looked just as dapper with his all-black 'fit.

E!
2019: Vow Renewal

In honor of their 5-year wedding anniversary, Kim decided to plan an intimate vow renewal that included all four of their children. "I think it's so special that all four of our kids are here," Kim reflected on KUWTK. "I tried to get all of our wedding party out. It'll just be really sweet and I'm excited everyone is coming over."

Instagram
2019: The Wests Out West

After falling in love with Wyoming, Kanye purchased a ranch in the Equality State.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
2019: Star Power

The power couple turned heads at the 2019 FGI Night Of Stars Gala in New York City.

Instagram
2019: Bugging Out

For another round of Halloween costumes, Kimye and their family dressed as bugs!

Instagram
2019: Flintstones Fun

The famous family also dressed as the Flintstones for Halloween 2019.

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
2019: All That Glitters

Kim and Kanye stole the show at the Versace fall 2019 runway in New York City.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
2019: Jean-ius

The couple looked effortlessly chic at the WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards in November 2019.

Instagram
2019: Christmas Card 2019

The Wests were perfectly coordinated for this casual 2019 Christmas card.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images; E! Illustration
2019: Old-Hollywood Glamour

The duo closed out 2019 on a high note, as they celebrated P. Diddy's lavish 50th birthday bash in December.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
2019: Christmas Crew

At the family's annual Christmas in 2019, Kim and Kanye posed for a pic with their whole brood.

Instagram
2020: Happy New Year

"To lots of love in 2020," Kim captioned this snapshot of her and her hubby ahead of 2020!

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images
2020: Love & Basketball

The pair sat courtside at the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers game in January 2020.

Instagram
2020: All in the Family

"Morning madness," Kim wrote on Instagram alongside this photo of her, Kanye and their four kids.

photos
View More Photos From Kim Kardashian & Kanye West: Romance Rewind
