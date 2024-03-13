Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Wife Bianca Censori Seen Together for First Time at Listening Party

Kim Kardashian and Bianca Censori are keeping up on good terms.
After all, the women were spotted enjoying the Vultures 2 Listening Party at Chase Center in San Francisco March 12 for Kanye West—who is currently in a relationship with Bianca and previously married to Kim—and Ty Dolla $ign's second installment of their collaborative album trilogy.
In videos shared on social media, Bianca and Kim were seen standing side-by-side in a gated off area of the Chase Center, making it their first public appearance together. Kim—who shares children North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, Psalm, 4, with the "Runaway" rapper—was dressed inconspicuously in all black, while Bianca donned gray tights and a pink tank top.
An eyewitness told E! News that Kim attended the listening party to see her eldest daughter, who is featured on Kanye's first Vultures album and has been participating in his listening events, perform.
As the eyewitness noted, the Kardashians star's kids, who received high fives from their dad during his performance, had a great time at the event, and that Kim, who stood with Bianca for the entirety of the night, is friendly with Kanye's new wife.
Bianca, 29, was first linked to Kanye after reports that the duo had gotten married in a private, unofficial ceremony last January—just a month after Kim and the Yeezy founder had finalized their divorce. Kanye's new partner has worked at his fashion brand as the head of architecture, according to her LinkedIn, since 2020.
And while this is the first time Bianca and Kim may have crossed paths publicly, the SKIMS founder, 43, has made it clear that she wants to maintain a peaceful separation with her ex-husband—to whom she was married for six years. In fact, despite Kanye making eyebrow-raising headlines, an insider previously told E! News that Kim had no plans to cut ties with her ex.
"All the kids are very bonded to Kanye and adore him despite what's going on," the insider told E! News shortly after the duo's divorce was finalized in 2022. "Kim is doing a great job of not letting that change their relationship. Kanye will always be their dad and it won't change."
Shortly after their divorce, Kim also appeared to look back at her marriage with Kanye fondly—especially for the respect she gained from other people through the relationship.
"I mean, when I was with Kanye, and he was introducing me to a lot of people," she told Interview magazine in 2022. "I think that definitely got a lot of people to have a different level of respect."
Read on to see every highlight of Kim and Kanye's relationship leading up to their divorce.