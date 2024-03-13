Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Wife Bianca Censori Seen Together for First Time at Listening Party

Watch : Kim Kardashian Says North Prefers Life With Kanye West

Kim Kardashian and Bianca Censori are keeping up on good terms.

After all, the women were spotted enjoying the Vultures 2 Listening Party at Chase Center in San Francisco March 12 for Kanye West—who is currently in a relationship with Bianca and previously married to Kim—and Ty Dolla $ign's second installment of their collaborative album trilogy.

In videos shared on social media, Bianca and Kim were seen standing side-by-side in a gated off area of the Chase Center, making it their first public appearance together. Kim—who shares children North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, Psalm, 4, with the "Runaway" rapper—was dressed inconspicuously in all black, while Bianca donned gray tights and a pink tank top.

An eyewitness told E! News that Kim attended the listening party to see her eldest daughter, who is featured on Kanye's first Vultures album and has been participating in his listening events, perform.

As the eyewitness noted, the Kardashians star's kids, who received high fives from their dad during his performance, had a great time at the event, and that Kim, who stood with Bianca for the entirety of the night, is friendly with Kanye's new wife.