Kim Kardashian Recalls How Kanye West Helped Her Gain a "Different Level of Respect"

Kim Kardashian has been famous for well over a decade.
But in a conversation for Interview's recent cover story, editor-in-chief Mel Ottenberg asked the Kardashians star when she knew she had "really arrived in high society." Her answer involved looking back at her time with Kanye West.
"I mean, when I was with Kanye, and he was introducing me to a lot of people," Kim—who shares four kids with the "Heartless" rapper—said, "I think that definitely got a lot of people to have a different level of respect."
Of course, she gives herself credit for where she is today, too. "I've also seen a s--t more recently—going to law school, just doing what I want and becoming my own person and people seeing that and respecting that," she continued. "There's levels to it."
Kim and Kanye's relationship isn't the only thing that has changed in recent years (the SKIMS mogul filed for divorce from the Grammy winner in February 2021 after almost seven years of marriage and was declared legally single earlier this year). Kim also revealed in the interview that she no longer gets starstruck.
"Oh my god. You know what's so crazy? I used to, and I'm really good at hiding it, but I don't anymore. Is that sad?" she said before adding, "Everyone is normal now."
And for anyone who still questions why she's famous—including the people who've accused her of having no talent—Kim has a message for them, too.
"Yeah, people used to say that," she recalled, "and I'm like, 'Do I need to be a f--king circus animal?'"
After all, she does star on a hit reality TV show, run an empire, attend law school and is launching a new podcast (just to name a few things on her plate).
"I think it came from people saying, ‘What are you famous for?'" Kim continued. "And I'm like, 'Well, we have a TV show.' But just because we're not singing and dancing and acting on the show doesn't mean that the fame didn't come from that. But then, I would write that as a hashtag, not bad for a girl with no talent, because people used to be like, ‘Well, what do you do? What's your talent?' And I'm like, 'Didn't know I needed one.'"
Still, Kim is happy to share some of her skills. "I mean, I can give you a million f--king talents," she said in her cover story. "I can cook well, use my toes for anything. I could tell you the weirdest f--king s--t on the planet. But I think my talent is marketing and the business behind selling products and knowing what the customer wants and making it feel attainable, but also a bit unattainable at the same time. I wouldn't say that's a talent. I think it's a bit of magic and business savvy. Maybe it is talent, I don't know."