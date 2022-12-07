Why Kim Kardashian Is Still Making an Effort to Include Kanye West in Family Events

Watch : Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Finalize Divorce

Kim Kardashian isn't heartless.

The Kardashians star's divorce from Kanye West divorce may finally be settled, but that doesn't mean she's cutting ties with her ex. A source tells E! News that Kim is making sure the "Donda" rapper remains involved in the lives of their four children: North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4 and Psalm, 3—and this includes their birthdays.

"Kanye will always be their dad and it won't change," the insider exclusively tells E! News. "All the kids are very bonded to Kanye and adore him despite what's going on. Kim is doing a great job of not letting that change their relationship."

The exes recently put their differences aside to celebrate the birthday of their eldest son Saint. According to TMZ, Kanye was reportedly at Kim's house for several hours during the Dec. 5 event, spending time with the whole family.

"He will always be a part of their lives and she will help facilitate that," E! News' source continued. "She absolutely wants to include him in important events in the kids' lives and makes every effort."