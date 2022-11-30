How Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Are Dividing Up Their 21 Properties in Divorce Settlement

Watch : Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Finalize Divorce

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West aren't skimming over the details when it comes to their divorce.



More than a year after the SKIMS founder filed for divorce, the former couple have come to a settlement. According to court documents obtained by E! News on Nov. 29, in addition to agreeing to both joint legal and physical custody of their four children—North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3—Kim and Kanye have divided their assets, including their 21 estates.



Per their settlement agreement, Kim will be awarded multiple properties located within Hidden Hills, Calif., including the home she currently resides in with the pair's children. Additionally, the Kardashians star will retain their houses located in Riverside, Calif., Malibu, Calif., and in Idaho.



As for the Grammy winner, in addition to retaining more than 300 acres in Calabasas, Kanye will also be awarded their other homes in California located in Calabasas, Malibu, Hidden Hills and Thousand Oaks. Aside from the California properties, Ye will also retain two ranches and a home located in Wyoming, a property located in Belgium and his childhood home in Chicago, Ill.