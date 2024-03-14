Checking In With Justin Chambers, Patrick Dempsey and More Departed Grey's Anatomy Doctors

Watch : Grey’s Anatomy Stars Tease Jessica Capshaw’s Return in Season 20!

I don't know where, confused about how as well. Just know that at some point while Alex Karev was enjoying life on the farm with Izzie Stevens and their twins, IRL Justin Chambers' kids grew up.

"One's going to hit 30 soon," the Grey's Anatomy alum recently raved to People of his and wife Keisha Chambers' brood, which includes daughters Isabella, 29, Maya and Kaila, both 26 and Eva, 25, and son Jackson, 22. "I'm proud of her. She's very socially conscious and she's just a very loving girl who is very involved with world issues and just kind."

As for the rest of his crew, continued the Ohio native, 53, "They're a little better read than I am. They're little college graduates. And they're more academic. And sometimes I'm like, 'Wow.' I'm really impressed with how intelligent and interested they are in things. But most importantly, I'm just happy that they're kind."