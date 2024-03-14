Checking In With Justin Chambers, Patrick Dempsey and More Departed Grey's Anatomy Doctors

I don't know where, confused about how as well. Just know that at some point while Alex Karev was enjoying life on the farm with Izzie Stevens and their twins, IRL Justin Chambers' kids grew up.
"One's going to hit 30 soon," the Grey's Anatomy alum recently raved to People of his and wife Keisha Chambers' brood, which includes daughters Isabella, 29, Maya and Kaila, both 26 and Eva, 25, and son Jackson, 22. "I'm proud of her. She's very socially conscious and she's just a very loving girl who is very involved with world issues and just kind."
As for the rest of his crew, continued the Ohio native, 53, "They're a little better read than I am. They're little college graduates. And they're more academic. And sometimes I'm like, 'Wow.' I'm really impressed with how intelligent and interested they are in things. But most importantly, I'm just happy that they're kind."
And he's also pretty thrilled to have squeezed in just a bit of extra time with them before they left the nest.
Scrubbing out of the insanely popular ABC medical drama in 2020 after 16 seasons was as much a scalpel to the heart for Chambers as it was for fans. "Of course, anywhere that you spend 15 years, it's a big chunk of your life," he explained to photographers that January when asked about his decision to put down the No. 10 blade. But, also, he noted, he was "excited" to see what else lie ahead for his career and most stoked about "life, family, love and friendship."
He's managed to do both over the last four years, helping shepherd his crew through college while also portraying Marlon Brando in the 2022 mini series The Offer.
And he's hardly the only lead from the series who found himself mulling over an offer he couldn't refuse.
Ellen Pompeo, who put the Grey in Grey's for 19 seasons as intern-turned-award-winning chief of surgery Meredith Grey, announced in 2022 that she would be hanging up her scrub cap. Kinda.
With Pompeo remaining on as both narrator and an executive producer, "Having Ellen leave was heartbreaking for everybody, but also knowing that she could come back anytime was also important for me," creator Shonda Rhimes told E! News' Francesca Amiker last year. "It was a little of a heartbreaking moment, but it was also a moment—for me—that she's not gone because she's coming back. I don't think of her as gone from the show, she's still doing the voiceovers, she's still there."
As for the rest of the former employees of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, well, with the season 20 premiere debuting on March 14 at 9 p.m. it's a good day to
save lives check in with our people.