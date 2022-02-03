And Just Like That...'s Sara Ramirez Finally Addresses Backlash to Che Diaz

Watch : Did Kim Cattrall SHADE "And Just Like That"?

Warning: This contains spoilers for the And Just Like That... finale.

Love them or hate them, Che Diaz is here to stay.

In the season finale of And Just Like That, the comedian (Sara Ramirez) announces—in a musical number—they're moving to Hollywood to film a TV pilot episode. And while Che initially seems commitment-phobic, they invite Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) to join them in California.

It's a grand gesture that wins Miranda over, much to the dismay of her best friend, Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker). Of course, Miranda is upset by her friend's advice, pleading, "Why do I feel like I can't go to L.A. without letting you down?"

They eventually make up and Miranda is off to the airport to follow Che, a decision that will surely cause trouble down the line. This also means that season two of the Sex and the City spinoff will no doubt feature Che—that is, if HBO Max renews the show.