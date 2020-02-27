Justin Chambers will get an actual goodbye on next week's Grey's Anatomy.

Since it was announced in January that Chambers, who has been a cast member since the show's pilot, was leaving and his final episode aired in November, all we've known is that his character, Alex Karev, has apparently been in Iowa visiting his mother. Tonight, we learned he was never in Iowa at all.

Over the last couple of weeks, he stopped answering calls from his wife, Jo (Camilla Luddington) and momentarily appeared to be typing a text to Meredith (Ellen Pompeo), but the text never appeared.

Next week's episode of Grey's Anatomy, titled "Leave A Light On," will feature a farewell to the character and provide closure to his story. The promo for the episode is all about Alex, featuring some emotional flashbacks to his time on the series.

"After 16 seasons, we're saying goodbye to Dr. Alex Karev. Next Thursday, she how his story ends," the promo says.