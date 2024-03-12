Would Maria Georgas Sign On to Be The Next Bachelorette? She Says…

Watch : ‘The Bachelor’: Maria Georgas Addresses Those Bachelorette Rumors!

Maria Georgas may not have received Bachelor Joey Graziadei's final rose, but she might be ready to accept a proposal from ABC.

Asked about fans clamoring for her to hand out the roses as the next Bachelorette, the executive assistant told E! News' Francesca Amiker, "I'm in awe of it. I always wanted to be on the show, but not once did I ever think I could get the opportunity to be the Bachelorette."

Mostly, she continued, "It's amazing that people think that I can do that. So I'm just appreciative of that. And it makes me happy."

Particularly because signing on as the lead would give the 29-year-old a much-desired do-over.

Admitting she'd even consider a return to The Bachelor, Maria told E!, "Maybe the second time I'd do it better. And I would get my head in the game. Well, actually, I'd get out of my head. That's probably what I would do better for the next time."