Bradley Cooper Gets Roasted During Post-Oscars Abbott Elementary Cameo

While Bradley Cooper didn't win any Oscars for Maestro, he did make a surprise cameo on the episode of Abbott Elementary that aired after the Academy Awards.

Attention, class: There was a celebrity guest on Abbott Elementary that you don't want to miss.

After the 2024 Oscars aired on March 10, the ABC sitcom debuted a new episode featuring one of the nominees—the one and only Bradley Cooper.

While Melissa Schemmenti (Lisa Ann Walter) was having her students do show-and-tell, and one pupil decided to present "a famous person" he saw outside. And when Bradley walked in, well, let's just say Melissa was stunned. 

Although, perhaps she shouldn't be too surprised. After all, Bradley grew up in Pennsylvania. And as he explained, he was just stopping by.

"Whenever I'm in Philly, you know the deli across the street? That's my first stop," the Maestro star—whose film was nominated for seven Oscars but didn't win any Academy Awards—said. "My dad used to always take me there. They have the best hoagies in the city."

Still, the students weren't ready to give Bradley an A+ right away. One wanted to know what movies he had been in and asked if he appeared in Spider-Man. And while the actor admitted that no, he wasn't in that one, he did point out he voiced Rocket Raccoon in Guardians of the Galaxy—and did an impression to prove it.

While the kids weren't impressed, the teachers were. When Melissa threw it all the way back to Bradley's Alias days, Janine Teagues (Quinta Brunson) brought up his part in He's Just Not That Into You. Meanwhile, Jacob Hill (Chris Perfetti) said he's been a "Cooper Trooper" since 2001's Wet Hot American Summer.

Of course, Bradley received some criticism, too. While Principal Ava Coleman (Janelle James) noted he looked different in-person, one student asked why his teeth weren't whiter. To which the A Star Is Born alum replied, "They should, but I can't whiten them because they're too sensitive."

Disney/Gilles Mingasson

Plus, there was some playful trolling, too. Barbara Howard (Sheryl Lee Ralph)—who's been known to mix up her celebrity references on the show—called his performance in The Holdovers "so heartwarming" before Gregory Eddie (Tyler James Williams) informed her "It's The Hangover, and no it's not." And when Melissa said Bradley was in Oppenheimer, he told her he wasn't and got roasted by Ava.

"Are you sure?" she asked. "Everybody was in Oppenheimer."

If he was, perhaps he'd have a new statue after the March 10 award show. After all, Oppenheimer took home seven Oscars, including the Best Picture prize.

Who else nabbed an award? Read on to find out for yourself...

 

Best Picture

American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
WINNER: Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Annette Bening, NYAD
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
WINNER: Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
WINNER: Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
America Ferrera, Barbie
Jodie Foster, NYAD
WINNER: Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
WINNER: Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best Directing

Anatomy of a Fall, Justine Triet
Killers of the Flower Moon, Martin Scorsese
WINNER: Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan
Poor Things, Yorgos Lanthimos
The Zone of Interest, Jonathan Glazer

Best Animated Feature Film

WINNER: The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

 

Best International Feature Film

Io Capitano, Italy
Perfect Days, Japan
Society of the Snow, Spain
The Teachers' Lounge, Germany
WINNER: The Zone of Interest, United Kingdom

Best Documentary Feature Film

Bobi Wine: The People's President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
WINNER: 20 Days in Mariupol

 

Best Documentary Short Film

The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island in Between
WINNER: The Last Repair Shop
Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó

Best Live Action Short Film

The After
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
WINNER: The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Best Animated Short Film

Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
WINNER: War Is Over! Inspired by The Music of John & Yoko  

Best Production Design

Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
WINNER: Poor Things

Best Original Song

"The Fire Inside," Flamin' Hot
"I'm Just Ken," Barbie
"It Never Went Away," American Symphony
"Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)," Killers of the Flower Moon
WINNER: "What Was I Made For?," Barbie

Best Original Score

American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
WINNER: Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Best Sound

The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
WINNER: The Zone of Interest

Best Makeup & Hairstyling

Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
WINNER: Poor Things
Society of the Snow

Best Costume Design

Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
WINNER: Poor Things

Best Original Screenplay

WINNER: Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives

Best Adapted Screenplay

WINNER: American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

Best Visual Effects

The Creator
WINNER: Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon

 

Best Film Editing

Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
WINNER: Oppenheimer
Poor Things

 

Best Cinematography

El Conde,
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
WINNER: Oppenheimer
Poor Things

