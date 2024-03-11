Bradley Cooper Gets Roasted During Post-Oscars Abbott Elementary Cameo

Watch : 2024 Oscars Recap: Naked Surprises, Wardrobe Malfunctions & More Must-See Moments!

Attention, class: There was a celebrity guest on Abbott Elementary that you don't want to miss.

After the 2024 Oscars aired on March 10, the ABC sitcom debuted a new episode featuring one of the nominees—the one and only Bradley Cooper.

While Melissa Schemmenti (Lisa Ann Walter) was having her students do show-and-tell, and one pupil decided to present "a famous person" he saw outside. And when Bradley walked in, well, let's just say Melissa was stunned.

Although, perhaps she shouldn't be too surprised. After all, Bradley grew up in Pennsylvania. And as he explained, he was just stopping by.

"Whenever I'm in Philly, you know the deli across the street? That's my first stop," the Maestro star—whose film was nominated for seven Oscars but didn't win any Academy Awards—said. "My dad used to always take me there. They have the best hoagies in the city."

Still, the students weren't ready to give Bradley an A+ right away. One wanted to know what movies he had been in and asked if he appeared in Spider-Man. And while the actor admitted that no, he wasn't in that one, he did point out he voiced Rocket Raccoon in Guardians of the Galaxy—and did an impression to prove it.