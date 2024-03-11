Bradley Cooper Gets Roasted During Post-Oscars Abbott Elementary Cameo

Attention, class: There was a celebrity guest on Abbott Elementary that you don't want to miss.
After the 2024 Oscars aired on March 10, the ABC sitcom debuted a new episode featuring one of the nominees—the one and only Bradley Cooper.
While Melissa Schemmenti (Lisa Ann Walter) was having her students do show-and-tell, and one pupil decided to present "a famous person" he saw outside. And when Bradley walked in, well, let's just say Melissa was stunned.
Although, perhaps she shouldn't be too surprised. After all, Bradley grew up in Pennsylvania. And as he explained, he was just stopping by.
"Whenever I'm in Philly, you know the deli across the street? That's my first stop," the Maestro star—whose film was nominated for seven Oscars but didn't win any Academy Awards—said. "My dad used to always take me there. They have the best hoagies in the city."
Still, the students weren't ready to give Bradley an A+ right away. One wanted to know what movies he had been in and asked if he appeared in Spider-Man. And while the actor admitted that no, he wasn't in that one, he did point out he voiced Rocket Raccoon in Guardians of the Galaxy—and did an impression to prove it.
While the kids weren't impressed, the teachers were. When Melissa threw it all the way back to Bradley's Alias days, Janine Teagues (Quinta Brunson) brought up his part in He's Just Not That Into You. Meanwhile, Jacob Hill (Chris Perfetti) said he's been a "Cooper Trooper" since 2001's Wet Hot American Summer.
Of course, Bradley received some criticism, too. While Principal Ava Coleman (Janelle James) noted he looked different in-person, one student asked why his teeth weren't whiter. To which the A Star Is Born alum replied, "They should, but I can't whiten them because they're too sensitive."
Plus, there was some playful trolling, too. Barbara Howard (Sheryl Lee Ralph)—who's been known to mix up her celebrity references on the show—called his performance in The Holdovers "so heartwarming" before Gregory Eddie (Tyler James Williams) informed her "It's The Hangover, and no it's not." And when Melissa said Bradley was in Oppenheimer, he told her he wasn't and got roasted by Ava.
"Are you sure?" she asked. "Everybody was in Oppenheimer."
If he was, perhaps he'd have a new statue after the March 10 award show. After all, Oppenheimer took home seven Oscars, including the Best Picture prize.
