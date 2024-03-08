Why Fans Think Ariana Grande’s New Music Is About ex Dalton Gomez

Watch : Ariana Grande Addresses Criticism Amid Ethan Slater Romance

Why did Ariana Grande say thank u, next to ex-husband Dalton Gomez?

While the Grammy winner never publicly addressed her July split from the real estate broker, fans have a renewed interest after listening to her new album eternal sunshine.

The March 8 album pays homage to the 2005 film Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind—where a former couple erase memories of each other after they break up. And the music video for "we can't be friends" recreates the film's scene when Clementine (now played by Ariana) wipes her memories of her ex (Evan Peters). And fans were quick to try and connect the dots.

"You can tell this wasn't just her being a good actress," one user on Youtube reflected. "You can feel her raw emotion so deeply." A fan on X, formerly known as Twitter, explained that one snippet from the video may be referencing a memory of Dalton's birthday. And after watching the music video, another simply asked, "is 'we can't be friends' about ariana & dalton ?"

E! News reached out to Ariana's reps and hasn't heard back.