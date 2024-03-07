Kristin Cavallari Shares the Signs She Receives From Her Brother 8 Years After His Death

The rest may still be unwritten but Kristin Cavallari has found peace in just that.
More than eight years after her brother Mike Cavallari was found dead at age 30 in Utah, the Hills star shared how she feels closer to him than ever.
"I think signs are really are really personal so I'm not going to give a lot of them, but I will tell you guys that signs that I've gotten from my brother are gold coins," she said on the March 5 episode of her podcast Let's Get Personal With Kristin Cavallari. "My mom my dad and I all saw this medium out in L.A., and she said that Mike, my brother, wanted gold coins at this ceremony that we had for him. And so then we all started getting gold coins in the craziest places."
For example, "I bought a new makeup bag—brand new I had never used it," the 37-year-old continued. "And when I was in Charleston, I found a gold European coin. And at the time, I was like, I haven't been to Europe in, I mean, like, years and years."
Indeed, the Very Cavallari alum and her parents have found several similar signs over the years. "I find so much peace in that because it just makes me feel like, A, he's OK," the mom of three, currently dating Mark Estes, added. "I know that I'll see him again and that makes me really happy and it just gives me a lot of peace."
And she's learned to find the silver lining. "I think my brother dying and me like really diving into the spirituality side of things has made me really comfortable with death," Kristin shared, "and really comfortable with life and really comfortable with hard times because I actually think that we will all see each other again when we die."
Kristin's brother was found dead in a remote area of Utah in December 2015, two weeks after he was reported missing. His death was ruled to be accidental and caused by hypothermia.
"He hadn't slept and he was driving through Utah, pulled over, crashed his car," the Laguna Beach alum recalled on her podcast. "What we think happened was he got out and walked really far because we went out and we actually retraced his steps and we did a little thing for him out there, my family and I."
As for how she's dealt with her grief, Kristin said, "just takes time."
"I think you have to really allow yourself to feel every emotion, and it is every single emotion," she added. "My brother died unexpectedly and so we didn't get to say goodbye. And I just remember being like, I just wish I could hug him one more time."
Over the years, Kristin has spoken about her brother's death before, on Very Cavallari and on social media.
In 2018, on the third anniversary of his passing, Kristin wrote on Instagram that the past year was the "hardest" one she has spent without Mike, as she'd reach the point where his death is "real now."
"He's not coming back and the shock is finally gone," Kristin said. "Today and every single day, Mikey, we miss you."