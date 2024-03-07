Kristin Cavallari Shares the Signs She Receives From Her Brother 8 Years After His Death

Watch : Kristin Cavallari Gets Loving "Signs" from Late Brother

The rest may still be unwritten but Kristin Cavallari has found peace in just that.

More than eight years after her brother Mike Cavallari was found dead at age 30 in Utah, the Hills star shared how she feels closer to him than ever.

"I think signs are really are really personal so I'm not going to give a lot of them, but I will tell you guys that signs that I've gotten from my brother are gold coins," she said on the March 5 episode of her podcast Let's Get Personal With Kristin Cavallari. "My mom my dad and I all saw this medium out in L.A., and she said that Mike, my brother, wanted gold coins at this ceremony that we had for him. And so then we all started getting gold coins in the craziest places."

For example, "I bought a new makeup bag—brand new I had never used it," the 37-year-old continued. "And when I was in Charleston, I found a gold European coin. And at the time, I was like, I haven't been to Europe in, I mean, like, years and years."