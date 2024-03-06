Kelly Osbourne Details Sid Wilson Romance Journey After Fight Over Son's Name Change

Kelly Osbourne's love story has been 20 years in the making.
The TV personality—who recently revealed she had a fight with partner Sid Wilson over the last name of their 15-month-old son Sidney—looked back fondly on the beginning of their romance, admitting she didn't know the Slipknot musician had liked her for years before they started dating, especially since the couple first met when she was just a teen at 1999's Ozzfest.
"I think we only ever saw each other as kids," she explained on The Osbournes Podcast March 5. "We were just friends, because there was a seven-year age difference and back then, that was a huge, huge gap. I was 13 years old, and he was in his early 20s."
And while mom Sharon Osbourne remembered that "he was very social," it wasn't until almost 13 years later that Kelly and Sid reunited.
"It was 2013, maybe a bit before that, I ran into Sid when he had his record shop on Melrose," Kelly, 37, recalled. "And that's when he decided that he liked me. I didn't know this."
The two chatted "seasonally" before Sid eventually invited her to a Slipknot concert in Los Angeles around four years ago.
"I went to the show, still had no idea that he liked me, and then we just started talking more and hanging out more, and it happened really naturally," she continued. "It wasn't, like, forced. Because we had been friends for so long and known each other for so long, there was a sense of comfortability that I've never had with anyone else."
Sharon joked that it would have been weird to see Kelly with a "normie," to which Kelly responded, "I was never gonna come home with anyone normal."
Prior to her relationship with Sid, Kelly was engaged to British model Luke Worrall from 2008 to 2010, and then to vegan chef Matthew Mosshart from 2013 to 2014.
Kelly and Sid first went public with their romance in 2022, with Kelly writing on Instagram at the time, "You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson."
However, they haven't been without their ups and downs, as Kelly recently shared the couple had the biggest fight they "have ever, ever, ever had, and probably ever, ever, will" over the decision to change their son Sidney's last name, adding Osbourne as well as Wilson.
"Right now, my son doesn't have a double-barreled last name," she explained on The Osbourne Podcast Feb. 22. "But, after lots of eye-opening conversations and some couples therapy, he has seen the light. We are going to legally change our son's name to have both of our last names."
Kelly noted, "We both made our child, so he should have both of our last names."
Keep reading for more of Kelly's honest thoughts on motherhood.