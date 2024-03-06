Kelly Osbourne Details Sid Wilson Romance Journey After Fight Over Son's Name Change

Watch : Kelly Osbourne Changing Son Sidney’s Last Name After “Fight” With Sid Wilson

Kelly Osbourne's love story has been 20 years in the making.

The TV personality—who recently revealed she had a fight with partner Sid Wilson over the last name of their 15-month-old son Sidney—looked back fondly on the beginning of their romance, admitting she didn't know the Slipknot musician had liked her for years before they started dating, especially since the couple first met when she was just a teen at 1999's Ozzfest.

"I think we only ever saw each other as kids," she explained on The Osbournes Podcast March 5. "We were just friends, because there was a seven-year age difference and back then, that was a huge, huge gap. I was 13 years old, and he was in his early 20s."

And while mom Sharon Osbourne remembered that "he was very social," it wasn't until almost 13 years later that Kelly and Sid reunited.

"It was 2013, maybe a bit before that, I ran into Sid when he had his record shop on Melrose," Kelly, 37, recalled. "And that's when he decided that he liked me. I didn't know this."