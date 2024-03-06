Kelly Osbourne Details Sid Wilson Romance Journey After Fight Over Son's Name Change

Kelly Osbourne revealed that boyfriend Sid Wilson had a crush on her for years before the two made it official in 2022, later welcoming 15-month-old son Sidney.

Watch: Kelly Osbourne Changing Son Sidney’s Last Name After “Fight” With Sid Wilson

Kelly Osbourne's love story has been 20 years in the making.

The TV personality—who recently revealed she had a fight with partner Sid Wilson over the last name of their 15-month-old son Sidney—looked back fondly on the beginning of their romance, admitting she didn't know the Slipknot musician had liked her for years before they started dating, especially since the couple first met when she was just a teen at 1999's Ozzfest.

"I think we only ever saw each other as kids," she explained on The Osbournes Podcast March 5. "We were just friends, because there was a seven-year age difference and back then, that was a huge, huge gap. I was 13 years old, and he was in his early 20s."

And while mom Sharon Osbourne remembered that "he was very social," it wasn't until almost 13 years later that Kelly and Sid reunited.

"It was 2013, maybe a bit before that, I ran into Sid when he had his record shop on Melrose," Kelly, 37, recalled. "And that's when he decided that he liked me. I didn't know this."

The two chatted "seasonally" before Sid eventually invited her to a Slipknot concert in Los Angeles around four years ago.

Instagram/Kelly Osbourne

"I went to the show, still had no idea that he liked me, and then we just started talking more and hanging out more, and it happened really naturally," she continued. "It wasn't, like, forced. Because we had been friends for so long and known each other for so long, there was a sense of comfortability that I've never had with anyone else."

Sharon joked that it would have been weird to see Kelly with a "normie," to which Kelly responded, "I was never gonna come home with anyone normal."

Instagram/Kelly Osbourne

Prior to her relationship with Sid, Kelly was engaged to British model Luke Worrall from 2008 to 2010, and then to vegan chef Matthew Mosshart from 2013 to 2014.

Kelly and Sid first went public with their romance in 2022, with Kelly writing on Instagram at the time, "You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson."

However, they haven't been without their ups and downs, as Kelly recently shared the couple had the biggest fight they "have ever, ever, ever had, and probably ever, ever, will" over the decision to change their son Sidney's last name, adding Osbourne as well as Wilson.

Instagram/Kelly Osbourne

"Right now, my son doesn't have a double-barreled last name," she explained on The Osbourne Podcast Feb. 22. "But, after lots of eye-opening conversations and some couples therapy, he has seen the light. We are going to legally change our son's name to have both of our last names."

Kelly noted, "We both made our child, so he should have both of our last names."

Keep reading for more of Kelly's honest thoughts on motherhood.

Instagram

The Fear Is Real

"It's scary as f--k because you don't want to make a mistake," Kelly Osbourne told E! News in September about becoming a mom to son Sidney with Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson.

"It's all these little tiny things and these mistakes that you ultimately make because you can't learn unless you make a mistake," she explained. "It's just unfortunate that you have to do it with a baby."

Katelyn Mulcahy - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Dealing With Gestational Diabetes

Kelly was diagnosed with gestational diabetes "well into my third trimester," she told People in September 2022, "so it wasn't like I developed it as some people get it from the get-go when they're pregnant. I got it in my third trimester and basically, I thought it was something that I had done wrong."

Her only pregnancy craving had been sugar, especially sweet drinks, Kelly explained, and even though she tried to temper it by drinking fresh-pressed juice, "it still had a lot more sugar than I needed."

Once she made purposeful changes in her diet, she continued, she suffered from a sugar-withdrawal headache for awhile but ultimately lost 10 pounds, stopped having to wear compression socks and her skin cleared up.

"I wish I had this kind of incentive prior because I've never been able to stick to anything a hundred percent the way that I have been doing this because I'm not doing it for myself," Kelly said. "I'm doing it for my baby. But I have learned—I can't even begin to tell you the changes that it's made."

Instagram (@kellyosbourne)

WTF?!

What mom doesn't look at her kid sometimes and marvel, Hey, look what I made?!

"No, I cannot believe I have a baby," Kelly said on TODAY in May, talking to Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager ahead of her first Mother's Day.

"I have a beautiful little baby boy," she continued, "and he is my reason for living, my reason for getting up in the morning, my whole life revolves around him. And now I understand what the word 'purpose' really means."

Instagram

Separation Anxiety

"I have a new found respect for working mothers," Kelly wrote on Instagram Feb. 19. "I took my first job since having a baby. Having to leave him this morning was one of the hardest things I have ever done. This day can't go by quick enough for me. I can't want to have him back in my arms."

She solved that problem the next day: "I could not leave him again so it's bring your #BringYourBabyToWorkDay," she posted to Instagram Story.

Instagram

You Go Out for Awhile

Just because she can wrangle some alone time, actually wanting it is another story.

"My mum is trying to get me to not be so attached to the baby right now, because I don't do anything unless it has something to do with my baby," Kelly told E!, "and she's like, 'You have to take some time out for you.' But I try and do it, and the next thing I know, I'm sneaking out the back door to go home to be with my baby."

Instagram

Pregnancy Photo Shoots Aren't for Everyone

While some celebs host a real bumpfest on social media, flashing bare bellies right up to their due dates, Kelly was admittedly self-conscious about sharing her journey in real time with millions of people (after announcing that she was expecting with the aid of a few sonogram snaps).

"There are no pictures of me pregnant," she replied in August to an Instagram commenter who asked if she'd used a surrogate to deliver Sidney, "because I hid for 9 months because I did not want to get fat shamed."

She also couldn't help comparing herself to the ladies who leaned into their pregnancy silhouettes in public.

"You can wear so many things that weren't considered appropriate before and then Rihanna changed it for everyone," Kelly said on Dax Holt and Adam Glyn's Hollywood Raw podcast. "Also, it made me sad because I didn't get to show off my pregnancy belly because I literally was a f--king moose and it was embarrassing."

Araya Doheny/Getty Images for The Art of Elysium

Overdoing It With Baby-Weight Loss

Kelly admittedly wanted to get back into fighting shape as soon as possible after Sidney was born.

"I'm going to be honest," she told E! in September, "I felt the pressure of, after having the baby, to lose the baby weight. It became my mission. I was obsessed with it because I didn't even want to get brought into the conversation, I just wanted to be left alone."

Getting it done was "miserable," albeit worth it for her in the end. "I was hungry all the time," she shared, "but I'm really happy with the results."

However, at one point she decided she was overdoing it.

"I was like, 'Well, I lost all the baby weight. Let's see how far I can go with it,'" she told Scheana Shay on the Sept. 8 episode of her Scheananigans podcast, "and then went a little too far."

Instagram (@sharonosbourne)

A Clean Slate

Having been candid in the past about setbacks in her recovery, Kelly marked a year of sobriety on May 27, 2022, a few weeks after announcing she was pregnant.

"What a difference a year can make!" she wrote on Instagram. "If you would have told me 365 days ago that I would be sober, happy, and about to be a mumma I would have laughed in your face. Life is truly amazing when you do the work. Thank you to everyone that has supported me on this journey. I love you all so much!!!!!!!""

