Kelly Osbourne Explains How a "Nervous Breakdown" Led to Her Relapse

Kelly Osbourne is getting candid about her recent sobriety struggles.
After posting to social media earlier this month about relapsing following nearly four years sober, the 36-year-old star told Extra on Tuesday, April 27 that a "nervous breakdown" led her to briefly fall off the wagon.
"I don't know why my nervous breakdown happened at the end of the lockdown," Kelly shared. "I made it all the way through, everything was great and my life was perfect. I'm that girl that when everything is going great, I need to f--k it up a little and make everything a little bit worse in my life. I am an addict and had thought that I had enough time under my belt, and I could drink like a normal person. And it turns out, I cannot, and I will never be normal. I don't know why I even tried it. It's not for me, and it took me a matter of days, and I was like, Done, not doing this."
The Dancing With the Stars alum explained that she decided to be open with her fans about her setback because she believes the accountability can help others in their own journeys.
"This is something I am going to battle for the rest of my life," she said. "It's never going to be easy. Through being accountable and owning your own journey and sharing what you can, though, you can help other people. That's why I came clean. I could have sat here, and nobody would know."
Kelly, who previously celebrated two years of sobriety in August 2019, went on to share her excitement about her ongoing relationship with boyfriend Erik Bragg.
"I got all of my career goals happening," the former star of The Osbournes continued. "And then I got happy 'cause I got this incredible boyfriend, and everything in my life is so great, and I'm like, I'm not an addict anymore."
She added, "It all just got too much."