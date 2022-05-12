Kelly Osbourne Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby

Watch : Kelly Osbourne Slams Plastic Surgery Rumors After Debuting New Look

Kelly Osbourne is starting an exciting new chapter: motherhood.

The TV personality announced on May 12 that she's pregnant with her first child. "I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why," she wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of her sonogram. "I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!"

After sharing the pregnancy news, the daughter of Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne was flooded with well-wishes from fans and fellow stars, including Vanessa Bryant who commented, "Congratulations!!!!!"

Kimora Lee Simmons also wrote to Kelly, "Congratulations mama to be!"

While Kelly, 37, did not tag anyone in the post or share more details about the pregnancy, she recently spoke out about her relationship with Sidney George Wilson.