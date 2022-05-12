Kelly Osbourne Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby

After taking time out of the spotlight, Kelly Osbourne is back with an exciting announcement: she's pregnant! See her sweet announcement post below.

Kelly Osbourne is starting an exciting new chapter: motherhood.

The TV personality announced on May 12 that she's pregnant with her first child. "I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why," she wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of her sonogram. "I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!"

After sharing the pregnancy news, the daughter of Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne was flooded with well-wishes from fans and fellow stars, including Vanessa Bryant who commented, "Congratulations!!!!!"

Kimora Lee Simmons also wrote to Kelly, "Congratulations mama to be!"

While Kelly, 37, did not tag anyone in the post or share more details about the pregnancy, she recently spoke out about her relationship with Sidney George Wilson.

"After 23 years of friendship I can't believe where we have ended up!" she wrote on Instagram in February alongside a kissing photo. "You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson."

E! News has reached out to Kelly's rep for comment.

Take a look at Kelly's sweet announcement photos above!

