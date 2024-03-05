Teen Mom's Jenelle Evans and Husband David Eason Break Up After 6 Years of Marriage

Watch : ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Files for Separation From David Eason After 6 Years

Jenelle Evans and David Eason are calling it quits.

The Teen Mom 2 alum recently filed a complaint for separation from her husband of six years in a North Carolina court, according to legal documents obtained by The Sun.

According to The Sun, Jenelle, 32, said the pair separated on Feb. 16 "with the intent that the separation be permanent." She alleged that David, 35, has "exhibited concerning and at times disturbing behavior" toward her throughout their marriage.

E! News has reached out to reps for Jenelle and David for comment but hasn't heard back.

The couple share 7-year-old daughter Ensley, while Jenelle is also mom to sons Jace, 14, and Kaiser, 9, from previous relationships. Meanwhile, David is also dad to 16-year-old daughter Maryssa.

Jenelle's legal filing—which is often submitted one year before what the state considers an "absolute divorce" between a married couple, according to the North Carolina judicial branch's website—comes four months after David was charged with a child abuse misdemeanor involving Jace, who she shares with ex Andrew Lewis.