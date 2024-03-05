Teen Mom's Jenelle Evans and Husband David Eason Break Up After 6 Years of Marriage

Teen Mom's Jenelle Evans broke up with David Eason after six years of marriage. The two share daughter Ensley, 7, while Jenelle is also mom to sons Jace, 14, and Kaiser, 9.

Watch: ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Files for Separation From David Eason After 6 Years

Jenelle Evans and David Eason are calling it quits.

The Teen Mom 2 alum recently filed a complaint for separation from her husband of six years in a North Carolina court, according to legal documents obtained by The Sun.

According to The Sun, Jenelle, 32, said the pair separated on Feb. 16 "with the intent that the separation be permanent." She alleged that David, 35, has "exhibited concerning and at times disturbing behavior" toward her throughout their marriage.

E! News has reached out to reps for Jenelle and David for comment but hasn't heard back.

The couple share 7-year-old daughter Ensley, while Jenelle is also mom to sons Jace, 14, and Kaiser, 9, from previous relationships. Meanwhile, David is also dad to 16-year-old daughter Maryssa.

Jenelle's legal filing—which is often submitted one year before what the state considers an "absolute divorce" between a married couple, according to the North Carolina judicial branch's website—comes four months after David was charged with a child abuse misdemeanor involving Jace, who she shares with ex Andrew Lewis

Jenelle Evans and David Eason's Rocky Romance

E! News reached out to David's attorney for comment on the charges but did not heard back. In January, a grand jury indicted David this over the child abuse charge, a North Carolina court clerk previously told The Sun. The case remains pending.

At the time, Jenelle described the allegations as a "smear campaign."

"My son has been having mental health issues for the past two to three years," she told The Messenger in October. "He has been on and off medication that was not prescribed under my care. They are thinking it's because of the effects of the medication, it's causing him to have behaviors he shouldn't have."

Jenelle also shared that her oldest son was "temporarily" living with her mom Barbara Evans—who had custody of Jace for a majority of his life—amid the child abuse allegations.

"He's had outbursts," she said of Jace, who has a history of running away from home. "He's in intensive therapy at the moment and getting the help he needs."

However, the former MTV star has also had a rocky relationship with David since tying the knot in 2017. The pair broke up in 2019 after David admitted to fatally shooting her dog Nugget and the pair temporarily lost custody of their kids.

Authorities closed their investigation into the matter involving her dog in July 2019 due to lack of evidence. The two regained custody of their children five weeks after they were removed from the home and the couple eventually reconciled in 2020, with Jenelle explaining that they "decided to work through the hard times for our family."

"No one will ever understand our relationship, but that's ok," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "I don't expect them to."

In September 2023, Jenelle celebrated her 6th anniversary with David with a tribute acknowledging that they "may not get along sometimes but marriage takes work."

"I love you to the moon and back," she captioned photos of the couple on Instagram, "forever and always!"

For an inside look at Jenelle's family life with her kids, keep reading.

Some Bunny Loves You

Jenelle Evans celebrated Easter 2023 with her kids Jace, Kaiser and Ensley, as well as husband David Eason and his daughter Maryssa.

Mama Knows Best

The Teen Mom alum was joined by her own mother, Barbara Evans, for a Mother's Day celebration in May 2023.

Snow Place Like Home

Jenelle hit the slopes with her kids and stepdaughter Maryssa.

Let's Swim

Jenelle and her son Jace, who she shares with ex Andrew Lewis, took a dip in the local lake.

Field Trip

Kaiser, whose dad is Jenelle's ex Nathan Griffith, enjoyed the day at the WonderWorks amusement park with mom.

Spooky Squad

For Halloween 2022, Ensley—who Jenelle shares with her husband David—dressed up as the titular heroine of the 2009 flick Coraline. Meanwhile, Kaiser went trick-or-treating as Freddy Krueger.

Family Vacation

The entire family—including Jenelle's mom Barbara and stepdaughter Maryssa—had a blast vacationing in Puerto Rico.

Forever Flock

Jenelle captioned this photo with her three kids, "All of momma's ducks in a row."

All Grown Up

"He's almost taller than me," Jenelle captioned this mother-son snap with Jace on Instagram. "#GrowingUp."

'Tis the Season

Jenelle rang in Christmas with Kaiser and Ensley in December 2022.

Birthday Girl

David and Jenelle celebrated Ensley's 6th birthday in January 2023.

Fun Times

Jenelle took Kaiser and Ensley to Medieval Times.

Life's a Beach

Jenelle and David had some fun in the sun with the kids at the beach in August 2022.

A Special Place

In 2022, the family spent Fourth of July hiking North Carolina's Beacon Heights Trail, where David proposed to Jenelle back in 2016. The former MTV star wrote on Instagram, "So happy to share this view/experience with our kids!"

Like Mother, Like Daughter

"Wonder where she gets all her sass from," Jenelle joked of her look-alike daughter Ensley. "#Twinning."

Milestone Memories

"#HappyBirthday to Jace!" Jenelle wrote on Instagram in August 2023. "You're growing into a such polite young man. I'm happy as long as you're happy!"

Back to School

Jenelle sent her kids back to school in August 2023.

