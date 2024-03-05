Teen Mom's Jenelle Evans and Husband David Eason Break Up After 6 Years of Marriage

Jenelle Evans and David Eason are calling it quits.
The Teen Mom 2 alum recently filed a complaint for separation from her husband of six years in a North Carolina court, according to legal documents obtained by The Sun.
According to The Sun, Jenelle, 32, said the pair separated on Feb. 16 "with the intent that the separation be permanent." She alleged that David, 35, has "exhibited concerning and at times disturbing behavior" toward her throughout their marriage.
E! News has reached out to reps for Jenelle and David for comment but hasn't heard back.
The couple share 7-year-old daughter Ensley, while Jenelle is also mom to sons Jace, 14, and Kaiser, 9, from previous relationships. Meanwhile, David is also dad to 16-year-old daughter Maryssa.
Jenelle's legal filing—which is often submitted one year before what the state considers an "absolute divorce" between a married couple, according to the North Carolina judicial branch's website—comes four months after David was charged with a child abuse misdemeanor involving Jace, who she shares with ex Andrew Lewis.
E! News reached out to David's attorney for comment on the charges but did not heard back. In January, a grand jury indicted David this over the child abuse charge, a North Carolina court clerk previously told The Sun. The case remains pending.
At the time, Jenelle described the allegations as a "smear campaign."
"My son has been having mental health issues for the past two to three years," she told The Messenger in October. "He has been on and off medication that was not prescribed under my care. They are thinking it's because of the effects of the medication, it's causing him to have behaviors he shouldn't have."
Jenelle also shared that her oldest son was "temporarily" living with her mom Barbara Evans—who had custody of Jace for a majority of his life—amid the child abuse allegations.
"He's had outbursts," she said of Jace, who has a history of running away from home. "He's in intensive therapy at the moment and getting the help he needs."
However, the former MTV star has also had a rocky relationship with David since tying the knot in 2017. The pair broke up in 2019 after David admitted to fatally shooting her dog Nugget and the pair temporarily lost custody of their kids.
Authorities closed their investigation into the matter involving her dog in July 2019 due to lack of evidence. The two regained custody of their children five weeks after they were removed from the home and the couple eventually reconciled in 2020, with Jenelle explaining that they "decided to work through the hard times for our family."
"No one will ever understand our relationship, but that's ok," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "I don't expect them to."
"I love you to the moon and back," she captioned photos of the couple on Instagram, "forever and always!"
For an inside look at Jenelle's family life with her kids, keep reading.