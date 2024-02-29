Olivia Colman's Confession on Getting "Loads" of Botox Is Refreshingly Relatable

Olivia Colman is bowing down to Botox.
In fact, The Crown star revealed that the cosmetic injectable reigns supreme for her. "I've had loads," the 50-year-old admitted on BBC Radio 2 in an interview published Feb. 28.
When host Vernon Kay asked her if Botox hurts, she cheekily replied, "Yeah! It's needles in your face."
The Oscar winner's anti-aging routine came up after she and Vernon realized they were the same age. But when he clarified he hasn't used Botox to maintain his appearance, Olivia had the most relatable response.
"You look so young," the Wicked Little Letters actress said. "That's really annoying."
Although Olivia didn't share additional details about her skincare practices, many praised her transparency.
"Olivia Colman's inability to filter her thoughts is what I live for," one Tiktoker commented on the video, while another person wrote, "Flipping love Olivia Coleman. She's so real."
Someone else added, "Well at least Olivia is honest - she's looking fab."
Olivia isn't the only celebrity to candidly discuss the cosmetic treatments she uses.
"I'm due for Botox," Vanessa Williams, 60, told Page Six in August. "I don't do filler and I have so much full movement that there is no Botox at all."
And Martha Stewart recently broke down all of the non-invasive procedures she's gotten done to maintain her appearance.
"Everybody is so interested when they see a selfie of me posted on the internet," she told her dermatologist Daniel Belkin earlier this month on The Martha Stewart Podcast on iHeartMedia. "So many comments are about my face lift, and who did it, and when did I have it done and how much retouching is on the photograph, and I just want to set the record straight."
The 82-year-old noted she's dabbled with Botox, fillers, lasers and other skin-tightening treatments. As she put it, "I don't think a lot about age, but I don't want to look my age."
