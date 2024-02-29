Olivia Colman's Confession on Getting "Loads" of Botox Is Refreshingly Relatable

Olivia Colman didn't play coy about her cosmetic treatments, saying in a recent interview that she's had "loads" of Botox done.

By Alyssa Morin Feb 29, 2024 10:18 PMTags
InterviewsBeautyCelebritiesPlastic SurgeryE! InsiderSkincare
Watch: Martha Stewart Admits She Uses Botox and Fillers

Olivia Colman is bowing down to Botox.

In fact, The Crown star revealed that the cosmetic injectable reigns supreme for her. "I've had loads," the 50-year-old admitted on BBC Radio 2 in an interview published Feb. 28.

When host Vernon Kay asked her if Botox hurts, she cheekily replied, "Yeah! It's needles in your face."

The Oscar winner's anti-aging routine came up after she and Vernon realized they were the same age. But when he clarified he hasn't used Botox to maintain his appearance, Olivia had the most relatable response.

"You look so young," the Wicked Little Letters actress said. "That's really annoying."

Although Olivia didn't share additional details about her skincare practices, many praised her transparency.

"Olivia Colman's inability to filter her thoughts is what I live for," one Tiktoker commented on the video, while another person wrote, "Flipping love Olivia Coleman. She's so real."

Someone else added, "Well at least Olivia is honest - she's looking fab."

photos
Fact vs. Fiction: The Crown Season 6

Olivia isn't the only celebrity to candidly discuss the cosmetic treatments she uses. 

"I'm due for Botox," Vanessa Williams, 60, told Page Six in August. "I don't do filler and I have so much full movement that there is no Botox at all."

Lia Toby/Getty Images

And Martha Stewart recently broke down all of the non-invasive procedures she's gotten done to maintain her appearance.

"Everybody is so interested when they see a selfie of me posted on the internet," she told her dermatologist Daniel Belkin earlier this month on The Martha Stewart Podcast on iHeartMedia. "So many comments are about my face lift, and who did it, and when did I have it done and how much retouching is on the photograph, and I just want to set the record straight."

The 82-year-old noted she's dabbled with Botoxfillerslasers and other skin-tightening treatments. As she put it, "I don't think a lot about age, but I don't want to look my age."

Keep reading to see all of the stars who've opened up about their cosmetic treatments and plastic surgeries.

Instagram

Martha Stewart

After years of denying cosmetic procedures, the lifestyle expert recently confessed in the Feb. 8 episode of her eponymous podcast that she gets Botox, fillers and lasers to tighten her skin. "I don't think a lot about age," she explained, "but I don't want to look my age."

Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

Tori Spelling

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star has spoken publicly about her nose job and her breast implants.

Katja Ogrin/Getty Images

Sharon Osbourne

In addition to getting candid on using Ozempic for weight loss, the talk show host admitted that her 2021 facelift was "the worst thing that I ever did," explaining in December 2023, "I looked like Cyclops."

Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Lady Gaga

"I've never had any work-work done, but I went through a phase when I was smoking pot when I was really obsessed with getting facial injections," the "Born This Way" singer told radio host Howard Stern in 2013. "I was going to this strip mall in Chicago in the back…Everybody was like, 'You are a nut job.'...I'm telling you, I wasn't exactly in the best frame of mind, and I would smoke a bunch of joints and have some drinks and I would be like, 'Oh, let's go see my girl' and we would drive to this strip mall and I would get shot up with a bunch of whatever, Juvéderm, and then leave."

She continued, "Now all the stuff is gone. Before I shot the 'Applause' video, [a photographer friend] was like, 'Gaga, I love you but if you don't stop injecting s--t in your face I'm going to just kill you.'"

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour

Bethenny Frankel

The Real Housewives of New York star got breast implants in 2005, but removed them in 2008.

"Now I feel comfortable," she told Life & Style. "If there's something you're not comfortable with and you can correct it, great."

Lia Toby/Getty Images

Olivia Colman

The Crown star revealed that she's a fan of Botox. "I've had loads," the 50-year-old told BBC Radio 2.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Julie Chen

In 2013, The Talk co-host revealed on the show that she got plastic surgery at the beginning of her career in order to make her eyes look bigger.

"And after I had it done, the ball did roll for me," she said. "And I wondered, did I give in to the man?"

She added, "I have to live with every decision that I've made. And it got me to where we are today. And I'm not going to look back."

Mark Von Holden/Variety via Getty Images

Jamie Lee Curtis

"I've done it all," the actress told The Telegraph in 2002. "I've had a little plastic surgery. I've had a little lipo. I've had a little Botox. And you know what? None of it works. None of it."

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Jennifer Aniston

"I had [a deviated septum] fixed–best thing I ever did," the actress told People in 2007. "I slept like a baby for the first time in years. As far as all the other [rumors], as boring as it sounds, it's still mine. All of it. Still mine."

Prince Williams/WireImage

NeNe Leakes

In 2010, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star revealed that she had had a nose job, a breast lift and liposuction.

"I'm very comfortable and confident in myself," she told People. "I just wanted a tune up."

Paras Griffin/WireImage

Kim Zolciak

In 2015, the reality star called Dr. Lenny Hochstein her "boob God" doctor for giving her perky breasts. Of course, the reality TV personality has been an open book about her other procedures, including a tummy tuck and lip injections.

Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Lisa Rinna

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star had her lips injected with silicone at age 24. In 2010, she had some of the filler removed.

"I find it so interesting that it's become such a big thing because I can't tell you how many girls have done their lips. I feel like I'm a pioneer," she said on Today in 2013. "I was one of the first ones to ever do it and be honest about it."She also said, "I would do it again. I never had a career before I had the lips so my lips have had their own career!"

Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Heidi Montag

In 2009, at just 23 years old, the Hills star underwent a head-to-toe transformation, having 10 cosmetic procedures done in one day. In addition to Botox, chin reductions and a nose job, the reality star also got fat injections in her lips.

Denise Truscello/WireImage

Iggy Azalea

The Aussie rapper said in the April 2015 issue of Vogue magazine that she got breast implants. "I did change something: Four months ago, I got bigger boobs! I'd thought about it my entire life," she revealed. 

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images for ABA

Tyra Banks

In her memoir, Perfect Is Boring, the supermodel revealed that she went under the knife early in her career. "I had bones in my nose that were growing and itching," she wrote in her book. "I could breathe fine, but I added cosmetic surgery. I admit it! Fake hair, and I did my nose." 

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Kim Kardashian

"I really, genuinely care about looking good," the SKKN founder told Allure for its August 2022 issue. "I probably care more than 90 percent of the people on this planet. It's not easy when you're a mom and you're exhausted at the end of the day or you're in school, and I'm all of the above. I do my beauty treatments usually late at night. After everyone's in bed, I'm doing laser treatments."

Kim revealed she's also gotten "a little bit of Botox," but hasn't dabbled with filler on her lips or cheeks, revealing, "No filler. Never filled either one, ever."

RONDA CHURCHILL/AFP via Getty Images

Kristin Cavallari

During an Instagram Stories Q&A on Aug. 23, the reality TV star didn't shy away from answering a fan's question about her boobs. "Gonna keep it real with y'all," Kristin began her response. "Got a lift after breast feeding all 3 kids."

While The Hills alum isn't opposed to cosmetic procedures, she admitted she's "never done" Botox.

"It's not for me. But I've seen it look amazing on some people," she wrote. "My concern is that we don't know the long term effects of it (and I don't mean 5-10 years, I mean like 20 years) and I think your face is muscle, so we need to work it out the same way we would any other muscle."

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for the Critics Choice Real TV Awards

John Stamos

In his new memoir, If You Would Have Told Me, John opened up about feeling insecure with his appearance, which led him to get two nose jobs. "That nose," he wrote. "It bothers me."

"My nose looks kind of pushed up like Peter Pan or something," he shared of the initial procedure. "So on my next hiatus, I have it redone by Michael Jackson's plastic surgeon."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sia

The singer recently revealed she got a facelift.

"I'm a pop star that normally hides my face and doesn't lie about s--t," she said at the 5th annual Daytime Beauty Awards in Los Angeles on Oct. 1.. "I got an amazing face lift from Dr. Ben Talei. He is incredible. And he is doing so much good work—and not just for the pop stars of the world."

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Nicki Minaj

The rapper revealed she recent went under the knife. "I had to get a breast reduction," she told Vogue in a cover story published Nov. 9, "and actually I love it. I used to want a bigger butt, and now I look back and realize how silly that was."

Instagram
Vanessa Williams

Vanessa recently shared the cosmetic treatments she gets, telling Page Six, "I'm due for Botox. I don't do filler and I have so much full movement that there is no Botox at all."

When asked if she's thought about going under the knife, she replied, "That would be the one thing that I would probably put off for the very last thing. The technology now for lifting, sculpting, tightening, is incredible. And there's a machine for anything. I just got a microcurrent thing for your neck, it was called Forma and it's like a total package facial."

 

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Kim Cattrall

The Sex and the City alum opened up about why she receives cosmetic injectables. 

"I'm in my 60s now and I'm all about battling aging in every way I can," Kim told The Sunday Times in an interview published June 4. "There are fillers, Botox, there's so many different things that you can investigate and try and see if it's for you. It's not just a vanity thing."

 

Amy Sussman/Getty Images/Instagram
Blac Chyna

The reality star underwent several cosmetic procedures over the years. In March 2023, she underwent breast and butt reduction surgery and got her facial fillers dissolved. The following May, as she celebrated her 35th birthday, she reflected on her previous look on Instagram, saying in a video, "I was looking at old pictures, you guys. That face was looking crazy."

Suzanne Cordeiro/Shutterstock
Genevieve Padalecki

In April 2023, The actress, wife of Supernatural alum Jared Padalecki, revealed on Kimberly Van Der Beek and Peggy Rometo's podcast Bathroom Chronicles that she got a breast augmentation a year and a half prior and then had her implants removed after she found she could not exercise as long as she used to and felt joint pain.

Kathy Griffin / YouTube
Kathy Griffin

The comedian revealed that tattooed her lips and documented the behind-the-scenes experience of getting her desired color and shape.

"I didn't know it would be that bad," Kathy told People about the swelling on Aug. 28. "I could not stop laughing even though it was painful to laugh for about four days."

Instagram / Alix Earle
Alix Earle

The TikTok star has been open about her January 2022 breast augmentation. In a January 2023 TikTok video, she celebrated her "boob-aversary" and reminisced about her decision to undergo the plastic surgery and share her experience with her followers. She said she used money she had earned working as well as her "childhood savings" to pay for the procedure.

"And that was probably meant to go toward something a little bit more important," she said, "but I thought that this was important."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Anitta

The superstar opened up about going under the knife, telling WSJ. Magazine for its November 2022 issue, "It's nothing to do with me not being happy with myself. For me, it's like changing my hair."

According to Anitta, she's gotten a nose job, jaw-shaping procedures and breast augmentations.

"Even if it's not good or the way I expected," she added, "I still like the process. I like the adrenaline."

John Shearer/Getty Images
Joe Jonas

The DNCE frontman told Allure on Aug. 16 that he's gotten injectables and first received the beauty treatment "when I noticed I was starting to see more frown lines," adding that results gave him the "confidence boost that I was looking for."

"Looking your best comes from feeling your best," he said. "I make it a point to prioritize practices and routines that make me feel like the best version of myself."

Ryan Miller/Shutterstock
Courteney Cox

"There was a time when you go, ‘Oh, I'm changing. I'm looking older.' And I tried to chase that [youthfulness] for years," she told The Sunday Times in February 2022. "And I didn't realize that, oh s--t, I'm actually looking really strange with injections and doing stuff to my face that I would never do now."

She added, "There was a period where I went, 'I've got to stop. That's just crazy.'"

Instagram / Clare Crawley
Clare Crawley

In July 2021, the Bachelorette star underwent explant surgery to remove her breast implants, citing health reasons.

"As much as I love my implants, my body is fighting them and recognizes it as something obviously foreign in my body," she said in an Instagram video. "As much as I loved having these, this is so important to me that I love my health more. I love my well-being more. That's what matters."

photos
View More Photos From Celebs Who've Admitted to Getting Plastic Surgery or Cosmetic Procedures
Sign up for E! Insider! Unlock exclusive content, custom alerts & more!