Watch Candace Cameron Bure Reveal Her Daily Skincare Routine

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Candace Cameron Bure is ready to reveal all of her beauty secrets.
Between being an actress, businesswoman and mother to three young adults, this Hollywood star is always on the go. But when it comes to skincare, the 44-year-old knows how important it is to take time to find a beauty routine that works for you.
Fortunately, Candace found Dr. Harold Lancer and his products.
"He has repaired my skin," the Fuller House star proclaimed. "He has allowed my skin to glow and improve from my early 30s and now into my 40s and I couldn't be more thrilled with it and to share it with all of you because I believe in it so much and its just done amazing things not only for my skin but for my confidence."
Because she loves Dr. Lancer's line so much, Candace will be appearing on QVC throughout the day on Sept. 14 to showcase items from his line including a must-see Today's Special Value. But scroll below to see some of Candace's favorite skincare products now.
Lancer Caviar Lime Acid Peel
"It smells like lime and I just want to drink a margarita with it," Candace joked. "It's like an instant facial. I put this on two to three times a week…This is what I use the night before I have a big photo shoot or before I just want to look extra great."
Lancer Pro Polish Micro-Dermabrasion Device
"This is everything. I screamed when it came out," Candace confessed when raving about the device exclusive to QVC. "This is really deep cleaning, really getting the dead skin cells off."
Lancer Clarifying Detox Mask with Green Tea
Because Candace struggles with occasional cyclist acne, she recommends this detox mask that helps clear up and decongest skin.
Lancer Makeup Removing Wipes, 30-Count
Formulated with aloe, cucumber, vitamin E and marshmallow extracts, these makeup wipes remove face and eye makeup in one effective swipe.
Lancer The Method Polish, Cleanse & Nourish 5-pc Discovery Kit
"The only skincare I trust my skin with is Dr. Lancer's The Method," Candace shared. "I became a patient of his 11 years ago…Immediately, he told me to start on The Method and come back in 30 days so I did and I haven't stopped using it since."
Lancer Volume Enhancing Lip Serum
When asked to share some of her favorite beauty items at home, Candace told E! News that she loves this advanced lip treatment that hydrates and targets the visible signs of aging for youthful, plumper-looking lips.
Take a look at the snacks, beauty products and electronics inside Candace's beauty bag. And if you'd like deals delivered directly to your in-box, sign up for the Shop With E! Newsletter!