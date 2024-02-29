Vanderpump Rules' Raquel Leviss Sues Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix for Revenge Porn

Watch : 'Vanderpump Rules' Scandoval 2023: Where Are They Now?

Scandoval has a new development, almost exactly one year later.

Rachel "Raquel" Leviss, who was embroiled in the center of the scandal after she and Tom Sandoval had an affair, has filed a lawsuit against Sandoval and his ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix. The Feb. 29 filing, viewed by E! News, names eavesdropping, revenge porn, invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress as its complaints.

In part, Leviss accuses Sandoval of recording illicit videos of her without her knowledge, and Madix of distributing the content.

"Leviss is informed and believes, and on such information and belief alleges," the filing reads, "that the explicit videos were recorded by Sandoval without her knowledge or consent in or around February 2023. The two videos Leviss has seen depict her in a state of undress and masturbating." The filing also alleges that Leviss has "every reason to assume there are additional illicit videos and/or photographs" she has not seen.

On Madix's involvement, the document continues, "Leviss is informed and believes, and on such information and belief alleges, that Madix obtained at least two illicit videos of Leviss and distributed them and/or showed them to others without Leviss's knowledge or consent."