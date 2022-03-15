James Kennedy Goes Instagram Official With New Girlfriend in Steamy PDA Pics

Watch : James & Raquel Reunion Breakup For Cameras?

James Kennedy seems to be getting serious with his new girlfriend. The Vanderpump Rules star just went Instagram official with his new lady in a series of steamy PDA pics posted on March 15.

"Only the most magical trip I've ever experienced in my entire life, here's a little slide show of todays adventure," the Bravolebrity captioned recent vacation photos from the couple's trip to Tulum. "Share the love people! and the positivity! cause life's too short."

Several sweet images show James and his brunette beauty looking lovingly at each other and sharing a kiss on the beach. The duo also flashed smiles while swimming and cliff jumping together.

Many fans congratulated the lovebirds and pointed out how "happy" James looks with his other half, who he didn't tag.

James' steamy PDA pics come three months after he and ex-fiancée Raquel Leviss announced they had broken up.

The former couple shocked their VPR co-stars by announcing their split during the season nine reunion, which aired this past January.