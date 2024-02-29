Oprah Winfrey Exits Weight Watchers Board After Disclosing Weight-Loss Medication Use

Watch : Oprah Winfrey Admits She's on Weight-Loss Medication

Oprah Winfrey is parting ways with Weight Watchers.

Two months after revealing she uses a weight-loss medication to slim down, the legendary host announced she's leaving the company's board of directors after nearly 10 years of working with them.

"I look forward to continuing to advise and collaborate with WeightWatchers and CEO Sima Sistani in elevating the conversation around recognizing obesity as a chronic condition," Oprah said in a statement Feb. 29, "working to reduce stigma, and advocating for health equity."

But she is not cutting ties altogether, the 70-year-old will still host Weight Watchers' Weight Health event in May.

"I plan to participate in a number of public forums and events where I will be a vocal advocate in advancing this conversation," Oprah's statement continued. "In addition, I have decided to donate my interest in WeightWatchers to the National Museum of African American History and Culture. I have been a long-time supporter of this worthy organization, and I am proud to continue my support."