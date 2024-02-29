Oprah Winfrey Exits Weight Watchers Board After Disclosing Weight-Loss Medication Use

Oprah Winfrey is parting ways with Weight Watchers.
Two months after revealing she uses a weight-loss medication to slim down, the legendary host announced she's leaving the company's board of directors after nearly 10 years of working with them.
"I look forward to continuing to advise and collaborate with WeightWatchers and CEO Sima Sistani in elevating the conversation around recognizing obesity as a chronic condition," Oprah said in a statement Feb. 29, "working to reduce stigma, and advocating for health equity."
But she is not cutting ties altogether, the 70-year-old will still host Weight Watchers' Weight Health event in May.
"I plan to participate in a number of public forums and events where I will be a vocal advocate in advancing this conversation," Oprah's statement continued. "In addition, I have decided to donate my interest in WeightWatchers to the National Museum of African American History and Culture. I have been a long-time supporter of this worthy organization, and I am proud to continue my support."
Oprah's exit comes two months after she shared insight into her body transformation.
"I now use it as I feel I need it, as a tool to manage not yo-yoing," she told People in December, opting not to disclose the weight-loss drug she's on. "The fact that there's a medically approved prescription for managing weight and staying healthier, in my lifetime, feels like relief, like redemption, like a gift, and not something to hide behind and once again be ridiculed for."
As she put it, "I'm absolutely done with the shaming from other people and particularly myself."
The Color Purple producer noted that she hasn't solely relied on the weight-loss medication.
"After knee surgery, I started hiking and setting new distance goals each week," she said. "I could eventually hike three to five miles every day and a 10-mile straight-up hike on weekends."
In addition to kicking her fitness into high gear, she also switched up her eating habits.
"I eat my last meal at 4 o'clock, drink a gallon of water a day, and use the WeightWatchers principles of counting points," she explained. "I had an awareness of [weight-loss] medications, but felt I had to prove I had the willpower to do it. I now no longer feel that way."
Over the years, Oprah has been candid about her weight fluctuations. But now, more than ever, she feels she's in the best shape of her life.
"I felt stronger, more fit and more alive than I'd felt in years," she expressed. "I know everybody thought I was on [Ozempic], but I worked so damn hard. I know that if I'm not also working out and vigilant about all the other things, it doesn't work for me."
She added, "It was a second shot for me to live a more vital and vibrant life."
Oprah isn't the only star to share her weight-loss journey.