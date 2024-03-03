Why Joey Graziadei Is Defending Sydney Gordon After Bachelor Drama

Watch : The Bachelor’s Joey Graziadei Teases Emotional Season Finale

If you ask Joey Graziadei, more people on social media should be there to make friends.

Because while the Bachelor ultimately decided Rhode Island boutique owner Sydney Gordon wasn't meant to be part of his journey, he feels bad that the drama followed her home after she was eliminated during his Feb. 12 two-on-one date with Maria Georgas.

"Anyone that's been on the show can understand how difficult it is sometimes to go through this and how much you do things that you wish you could take back or you see yourself in a light that you didn't expect," he explained to E! News' Francesca Amiker in an exclusive interview, referencing the 28-year-old's clash with executive assistant Maria. "No one should be treated with any type of that cruelness that Sydney has been getting."

But it turns out that every reality TV experience has its thorns.

And Sydney has been pricked quite a bit with viewers taking exception to her treatment of Maria, sliding into her DMs calling her a "f–king bitch" and "a skank," as she shared in a Feb. 12 Instagram post.